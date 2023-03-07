Next-Gen BMW X2 Reveals Interior, Curved Display Makes It Look Like a Mobile Home Theater

After the previous spy shots have revealed that the new 2024 BMW X2 will mirror the exterior looks of the larger X4 and X6 on a smaller scale, it’s now time to take a look inside.
The latest scoops brought by our photographers reveal a partially camouflaged dashboard panel that is home to the curved display. This mixes the infotainment screen in the middle with the digital dials behind the new and slightly chunkier steering wheel.
There is a central air vent right below it, with a much slimmer design, above a gap that will likely host the HVAC controls. BMW changed the design of the center console too, and they gave it a toggle switch instead of the more traditional gear selector, surrounded by different buttons, including the one for the electric parking brake, and another one that operates the hazard lights.
Hosting cubbies that appear to be more generous in size, the door panels are new as well. The seats are also new, and their extra side bolstering and extendable cushions tell us that we’re looking at an upper spec variant of the premium subcompact sports activity coupe (SAC). Moving to the exterior reveals a design similar to the M35i prototypes that we recently came face to face with. This model will set itself apart by featuring sportier bumpers at both ends, slightly fatter side skirts, and exclusive wheels and badging.
More upgrades will be found beneath the skin, including the tweaked chassis with stiffer suspension setup for quicker cornering, and uprated brakes that will bring it to a full stop in no time. As for the engine, it is expected to use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder unit, likely yanking out a little over 300 horsepower. The thrust will be directed to the front-biased all-wheel drive system via a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. Specifications remain unconfirmed, yet this version should throw a serious punch at the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35.
Besides the M35i, look for additional assemblies that will make up the engine lineup of the next generation BMW X2. A battery-electric alternative is also coming, and we’ve already seen several testers in the open. Likely christened the iX2, it will join other zero-emission crossovers in the brand’s portfolio and should attract more buyers, because all-quiet high-riders tend to sell like hotcakes these days, and we do not see why this one would not become a cash cow for the Munich-based auto marque.
The official unveiling date remains a well-preserved secret for now. Nonetheless, if we were to guess, we would say that the upcoming 2024 BMW X2 is due in the next weeks or months. The first units should start making their way to dealers in selected markets shortly after.
