Why Doesn't Tesla Fix Chronic Defects in Its Cars for Good?

Nickolas Catherine could have brought me an entirely new defect in a Tesla. In my years covering electric cars, I have seen dozens. Yet, his case surprised me not because it was something unusual or striking new: it was something I had been writing about for almost a year. It even had a recall in China. Yet, Tesla customers still get stranded with failing inverters in the rear drive units of their EVs. Why doesn’t Tesla fix that?

28 photos Photo: Dana Brems/Nickolas Catherine/Thomas George Exton/edited by autoevolution