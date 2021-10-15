Tesla No Longer Shows Prices for the Cybertruck on Its Website

Tesla recently increased the prices for the Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. by up to $2,000. That made the lowest prices listed on the website be those for the Cybertruck: $39,990 against $41,990 for the most affordable Model 3. That led to some claiming the Cybertruck was the cheapest Tesla for sale, which was not right: you can’t sell what you can’t deliver. Tesla solved this misconception in an unusual way: it removed the Cybetruck prices from its website.

