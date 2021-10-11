Without 4680 Cells, Tesla May Have Created a Structural 2170 Battery Pack

Volkswagen had an emergency meeting on October 1, 2021, to discuss Tesla’s Giga Grünheide, apparently afraid that Tesla is much more efficient at building cars. On October 9, Tesla held the Giga Fest to present its German factory. No members of the press were allowed in it, only fans. And they shared pictures that may show Tesla has created a structural battery pack with 2170 cells, because the 4680 are not ready yet.