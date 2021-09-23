Tesla Megafactory Is Announced by Lathrop Mayor on Facebook, Taken Down Later

Elon Musk is planning to throw a party on October 9 at Giga Grünheide. Called Giga Fest on the page address that announces it and County Fair on the page itself, it would present the factory to residents. That’s a very diverse attitude compared to what Tesla is doing with its new Megafactory in Lathrop, California. After the mayor Sonny Dhaliwal announced it, he took his Facebook post down and did not explain why so far.

16 photos