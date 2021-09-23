Tesla Megafactory Is Announced by Lathrop Mayor on Facebook, Taken Down Later

Elon Musk is planning to throw a party on October 9 at Giga Grünheide. Called Giga Fest on the page address that announces it and County Fair on the page itself, it would present the factory to residents. That’s a very diverse attitude compared to what Tesla is doing with its new Megafactory in Lathrop, California. After the mayor Sonny Dhaliwal announced it, he took his Facebook post down and did not explain why so far.
Bloomberg revealed that the new factory in California will be in charge of producing Megapacks. It is unclear why they will also be made in that state, but it must be something related to the projects involving Megapacks there. So far, Tesla did not disclose plans for this new factory or explain why Dhaliwal took down his post. On July 30, a Megapack caught fire in Victoria, Australia. The fire took four days to be extinguished.
The opposed attitude towards both industrial facilities shows the different environments in which each of these factories will work. While Tesla can do as it pleases in California, many residents in Grünheide were not happy about the factory there. Jörg Steinbach told autoevolution most people approve it, but that the minority that doesn’t is very vocal. The Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, and Energy of the State of Brandenburg said that the press seems to concentrate on them.
Whether they are a minority or not, Tesla is making an effort to please them. The event may even happen without the build permits the factory needs to start producing cars. If that is the case, it will turn into a PR stunt to pressure local authorities to grant the necessary permits as soon as possible. Tesla called the German bureaucracy “particularly irritating” in April 2021.
Giga Grünheide also needs the 4680 batteries to start production. While they are not ready, the Model Y designed to be produced there will lack the structural battery it needs. Rumors that the factory could manufacture a conventional Model Y make no sense at all: that would demand conceiving a new structural battery pack with the current 2170 cells Tesla uses. If that was possible, the company could adopt them in Fremont and Shanghai as well.
The County Fair will happen from 10 AM until 7 PM. Tesla will make shuttle buses available for visitors taking them from the 'Fangschleuse' train station to Giga Grünheide. Pets are not allowed, as well as people who cannot provide a 3G proof or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. For a disease Musk said would have “probably close to zero new cases in U.S. too by end of April,” that’s ironic.
