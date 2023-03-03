Tesla Cybertruck Shows Off Rear-Wheel Steering, Motorized Tonneau Cover in Action

Tesla Investor Day has disappointed investors and techies, but it did not disappoint fans who got to see the Cybertruck first-hand. For the lack of other new models on display, the Cybertruck has been the show's highlight, with people flocking to snap pictures and shoot videos of it. Thankfully, that's how we've learned new things about Tesla's electric pickup.
If electric vehicles want to conquer America, they must do it in a pickup truck shape. So far, the interest in Tesla's Cybertruck seems to support this statement, with over one million people placing a reservation. No wonder the Cybertruck was the main attraction at the Investor Day event on March 1, especially as no other new product was introduced. This was probably the most disappointing part for investors who expected to see the next-generation platform and vehicle, at least in pictures.
The Cybertruck made the news even before the event began, as people got to look inside and discovered the new interior. Unlike earlier prototypes, Investor Day featured the pre-production version with many changes and optimizations. The exterior didn't show visible changes, but the refreshed cabin surprised everyone. The most striking was the squarish steering wheel, which replaced the steering yoke. A first for Tesla, the shape resembles the steering wheel in BMW electric vehicles like the iX.
The Cybertruck cabin looked properly polished, and the rear seats could be folded to make way for bigger objects. This has prompted people to look for other features introduced in this truck version, and it wasn't long before they found them. In a video shot in a parking lot at Giga Texas, one Cybertruck prototype showed off its rear-wheel steering. This is the first time we have seen this feature on a Cybertruck prototype since the Cyber Rodeo event a year ago. It's a relief to know that Tesla hasn't forgotten about it, and it will likely allow the Cybertruck to make some crazy moves, like GM's Crab Walk.
In another video, we get to see the motorized tonneau cover closing. The material is different from one of the earlier prototypes. Hopefully, it will not leak water like the Rivian R1 T's cover. For the first time, we also see the truck's bed and notice you can see it from the cabin through the wide window. However, it doesn't appear to have a powered wall to connect the cabin and the bed in case you want to use it for camping.
One thing didn't change, though, and that is the Gigawiper. Tesla decided to position it vertically when not in use, a weird choice considering that it is gigantic. Perhaps this is how it offers better aerodynamics, being in the air stream's direction. You can see in one picture shared by Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen that the wiper doesn't cover the whole windshield. This is probably the most important thing that Tesla designers and engineers must fix before production.
Cybertruck rear wheel steering in action ???? @elonmusk woooooahhhhhh pic.twitter.com/gEPiv7F8j5— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) March 3, 2023
New Cybertruck pics #Tesla #Cybertruck #future #Austin #Gigafactory @DirtyTesLa @WholeMarsBlog @elonmusk @teslaownersSV pic.twitter.com/v6qHD1CmmQ— j.aditya (@adityasaielsh) March 2, 2023