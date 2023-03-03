Tesla Cybertruck Shows Off Rear-Wheel Steering, Motorized Tonneau Cover in Action

Tesla Investor Day has disappointed investors and techies, but it did not disappoint fans who got to see the Cybertruck first-hand. For the lack of other new models on display, the Cybertruck has been the show's highlight, with people flocking to snap pictures and shoot videos of it. Thankfully, that's how we've learned new things about Tesla's electric pickup.

12 photos Photo: @greggertruck via Twitter | Edited