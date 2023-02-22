Tesla Cybertruck Shows Off Its Air Suspension in a New Video, It's a Beast

The Tesla Cybertruck is supposed to be in the final development stage since production is expected to start this summer. A recent video shows a Cybertruck prototype driving on the factory floor with its air suspension cranked up to the max, showing impressive suspension travel.
The Cybertruck is nearing production if we trust Elon Musk’s promise to build it at scale by the end of the year. Normally, no changes are expected with legacy cars at this stage, with only minor adjustments possible before mass production starts. The Cybertruck is no legacy vehicle, just as Tesla is no legacy carmaker. This makes us wonder what changes we should expect before entering production. Although Tesla fans love changes, they are certain to further delay production, which is not good.
Previous Cybertruck sightings revealed that the prototypes still lack some promised features. Among them are the light strip at the rear and, more importantly, rear-wheel steering. Elon Musk said the light strip would come to the production model, but did not mention the steering. Without this feature, Cybertruck would be difficult to steer into tight spaces, and we hope the production model would not come without it. Still, not having it this late into the development suggests that Tesla would either not offer it, offer it as an option, or delay production even more.
But before Tesla sorts out the steering configuration, another Cybertruck feature made the rounds on forums and social media. A new video, seemingly recorded with a 20th-century camera, shows an older Cybertruck prototype maneuvering on the factory floor. Apart from being an alpha prototype with large side mirrors and a tailgate light strip, there’s one surprising detail: the truck is lifted, thanks to its air suspension.
The low-resolution video was shared on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum and showed impressive suspension travel, which should please off-road fans in North America. Even though the prototype has 35-inch wheels, they appear small thanks to the increased ride height. Although the video quality is bad, the truck seems to be moving in the same hangar at Giga Texas where we saw it last year during the Cyber Rodeo event. The video is too bad to tell whether rear-wheel steering is present, but it should be if it’s the same prototype from last year.
The Cybertruck is known to feature a dynamic air suspension, as Elon Musk admitted in 2020 that Tesla is working on “Increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading.” Musk wants the pickup truck to “kick butt in Baja,” so we should expect some great off-roading capabilities, despite its bizarre shape. The air suspension should also be able to adjust each wheel independently for leveled-up travel on uneven terrain.
As the production is getting closer, more and more Cybertruck prototypes have been spotted testing on city streets. Earlier this month, we saw the latest beta-production prototype in action, with Musk confirming this is mostly how the production model should look. It still needs more refining, and people wished the massive wiper would be replaced with a more elegant solution, for instance.
