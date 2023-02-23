Latest Tesla Cybertruck Video Shows This Pickup May Not Be That Good at Off-Roading

Tesla lined up a bunch of cars at its new Palo Alto engineering headquarters in time for the ceremony, and a Cybertruck prototype was among them. Considering that the truck was climbing an inclined terrain to reach the front entrance, this might be the first time we see the Cybertruck doing some (arguably soft) off-roading.
The Cybertruck design was like nothing we had ever seen when it was introduced on stage in 2019. The shattered glass marked what was supposed to be the beginning of a new era had Tesla managed to produce it as promised. But here we are, more than three years later, and still marveling at the incredible features the Cybertruck might (or might not) have. This year could be when the outlandish pickup truck finally makes it into production, although 2024 is more likely.
This doesn't mean that Tesla is not busy testing Cybertruck prototypes and readying the production line in Austin for the production start. The testing prototypes are actually a good sign, considering that Tesla hardly tested its vehicles before production in the past. This is why many consider Tesla a secretive company whose products seldom leak, if ever. The truth is there were few occasions for that, and we've only seen Tesla prototypes testing in the wild in the past year. The Cybertruck, particularly, has spoiled us with several appearances.
That's how we've learned about the design modifications operated recently, as well as new technical features. Elon Musk confirmed he sanctioned the beta-production prototype, and we've got to see it soon after that. Thanks to the newly-designed side mirrors, it looks nice, but the prototype lacked cool features like the tailgate light strip or the rear-wheel steering. In other recent videos, we've also seen the dynamic air suspension in action. This has prompted Tesla fans to assume the Cybertruck would be a beast off-road.
Based on the latest video from the Palo Alto event where Tesla announced its new AI headquarters, the Cybertruck would be better off in city traffic than in Baja conditions. This could be true for any vehicle with a long wheelbase unless it has ample ground clearance. In the case of a battery-powered truck, it can be more problematic, considering it has a battery between the wheels. We know the Cybertruck could get quite high off the ground thanks to its air suspension and big wheels, but would it be enough?
The video shows a bunch of very cautious Tesla employees setting up a ramp so that the Cybertruck could climb a curb and get to the entrance. This shouldn't have been necessary, but here we are. The guy behind the wheel may have fancy aviator glasses, but he's sure timid with the truck, as if his boss told him, "you break it, you buy it." The pickup appears to be lifted, but still, it seems pretty close to touching the uneven terrain underneath. Of course, the angle might be deceiving, but it sure doesn't look like an off-road beast encountering a mundane curb.
This doesn't mean that Tesla is not busy testing Cybertruck prototypes and readying the production line in Austin for the production start. The testing prototypes are actually a good sign, considering that Tesla hardly tested its vehicles before production in the past. This is why many consider Tesla a secretive company whose products seldom leak, if ever. The truth is there were few occasions for that, and we've only seen Tesla prototypes testing in the wild in the past year. The Cybertruck, particularly, has spoiled us with several appearances.
That's how we've learned about the design modifications operated recently, as well as new technical features. Elon Musk confirmed he sanctioned the beta-production prototype, and we've got to see it soon after that. Thanks to the newly-designed side mirrors, it looks nice, but the prototype lacked cool features like the tailgate light strip or the rear-wheel steering. In other recent videos, we've also seen the dynamic air suspension in action. This has prompted Tesla fans to assume the Cybertruck would be a beast off-road.
Based on the latest video from the Palo Alto event where Tesla announced its new AI headquarters, the Cybertruck would be better off in city traffic than in Baja conditions. This could be true for any vehicle with a long wheelbase unless it has ample ground clearance. In the case of a battery-powered truck, it can be more problematic, considering it has a battery between the wheels. We know the Cybertruck could get quite high off the ground thanks to its air suspension and big wheels, but would it be enough?
The video shows a bunch of very cautious Tesla employees setting up a ramp so that the Cybertruck could climb a curb and get to the entrance. This shouldn't have been necessary, but here we are. The guy behind the wheel may have fancy aviator glasses, but he's sure timid with the truck, as if his boss told him, "you break it, you buy it." The pickup appears to be lifted, but still, it seems pretty close to touching the uneven terrain underneath. Of course, the angle might be deceiving, but it sure doesn't look like an off-road beast encountering a mundane curb.
Tesla Cybertruck off-roading for the first time!?— WHAT'S INSIDE? (@whatsinside) February 23, 2023
Well….kinda ????
These are the things we see when hanging out with @klwtts pic.twitter.com/jLu6QHyC6S