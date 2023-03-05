What if Car Manufacturers Made the Brooms From the Wizarding World of Harry Potter?

It appears that the success of the Hogwarts Legacy video game isn't confined to its own industry, but it even manages to echo and cross into the auto territory. But that's nothing new because gaming and cars go together like 'family' and the 'Fast & the Furios' movies. So while this isn't exactly what you would imagine when it comes to flying cars, these particular rendered designs sure do look better than any VTOL you might have seen by now.
To better understand how the broomstick idea came to be, we must first take a magical short trip and see what the big deal with Hogwarts Legacy is. The game was developed by Avalanche Software together with Portkey Games and published by Warner Bros. Games on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
It's also supposed to come out on the last generation of consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, but also on Nintendo Switch, come July 25. As a quick side note, if they manage to pull this off properly on the Switch without Cloud gaming technology, it would be nothing short of a miracle.
Hogwarts Legacy's success was, and still is, resounding, managing to enchant over 12 million people to buy it in just two weeks since its February 10 worldwide release. More or less, it's a money-making machine, so far raking in no less than $850,000,000 globally. On Twitch, it became the most streamed single-player game in history, peaking at 1.28 million concurrent viewers on its first day.
So taking into consideration how big of a cultural phenomenon the game is, of course, anyone would want to climb aboard the hype train, no matter from which station. And I'm not saying there's anything wrong with that; quite the contrary. Because otherwise, we wouldn't even have dreamed about seeing flying car-themed broomsticks like this.
VW Beetle represents.
Production for the very first Beetle started almost 80 years ago, in 1945, just after WWII ended. Designed by nonother than Dr. Ferdinand Porsche, it was built over an X-type chassis and rocked a 1.1-liter flat-four engine that could output 24 hp (25 ps).
If you look closely at the broom's back support, it has a similar design to the split rear window that came about in 1949. Also, the color and flowers are a nice touch.
Next is Tesla's Cyberbroom, and I don't think they could have come up with a more fitting name and design. This thing looks like it's actually supposed to magnetically (or magically) attach to the interior of the Cybertruck while only revealing itself to the owner based on proximity.
Just like the Internet 'memeafied' the Cybertruck design for looking like it jumped out of a PlayStation 1-era game, this one too could go through the same social media wringer. But at the end of the day, I think the minimalistic aesthetics would make Elon proud.
The Magical Mini is the third flying contestant, and it looks nothing short of confusing to my eyes. The tiny broom handle and old-fashioned bicycle seat with leather straps don't look too friendly, and neither do the red dice dangling from the one handle.
The first time the Mini nameplate saw the light of day in '59, no one could have predicted the giant success (see what I did there?) it amassed over time. Saying this brand is a cult classic would be an understatement in the least.
The broom is reminiscent of the '97 Mini Hatch (1.3-liter engine) designed by Sir Alec Issigonis, and all size jokes aside, it could have still fit four adults inside, even though the word 'spacious' wouldn't have crossed anyone's mind.
Ferrari introduced the Enzo during the Paris Motor Show in 2002 as a tribute to the company's founder, praising it as an F1 car for the road. And no wonder because its 6.0-liter V12 engine could deliver 651 hp (660 ps) with 485 ft-lb (657 Nm) of torque.
This very model was recently introduced in Gran Turismo 7 in the 2023 February update, so if you want to get a small taste of what it's like to drive this thing, you might wanna dust off the game and take the 911 out for a spin.
Lastly, we have the not-so-magical Aston Magic broom, which, to be fair, doesn't sound all that inspired, and neither does the design. It's simply a stick with an old leather wrapping which isn't all that attractive if you're under the ripe age of 78.
This baby can hit 62 mph or 100 kph in just 3.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). Now if the broom can match that, then we have a winner, despite its appearance.
Folks, our magical journey for the day ends here, I'm afraid, but as far as I'm concerned, joining the gaming industry with the auto one in such a highly creative fashion is something I would like to see more often.
