Porsche Unveils Racing-Inspired Ski Collection Jointly Developed With HEAD

Porsche fans who are also passionate about winter sports, particularly skiing, and want their gear and outfit to match their supercar might be interested in the new Ski Collection created by Porsche in collaboration with international sporting goods manufacturer HEAD for the 2023/24 season.
Actually, even if you cannot afford a Porsche, this is a great opportunity to own and proudly wear a product with your favorite car brand on it.
The partnership between the German sports car manufacturer and the American-Austrian provider of performance sporting goods began last year, with the first jointly-developed products having launched last fall for the current skiing season.
Just like the first collection, the second one will include two models of racing-inspired skis, dubbed Racing and Rally, and all sorts of skiing apparel and equipment. The novelty of this newest collection is that the design takes inspiration from the high-riding rally-inspired Porsche 911 Dakar, a very special variant of the iconic 911 that was unveiled in November of last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Porsche is known for often commemorating their best-selling model with special editions, and the 911 Dakar is an homage to the brand’s win at the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally with the first all-wheel-drive 911 – the 953.
Just like the car’s livery, the new Ski Collection adopts a blue-and-white color scheme with red and gold stripes. Encompassing the values that foster the two brands’ success, the items in the new collection are a combination of functionality and design and are made from the highest quality materials using the most innovative technology.
Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal, a two-time Olympic skiing champion and Porsche brand ambassador, was also involved in the development of the new collection. He tested the skis and apparel in Zell am See in Austria in a wide variety of piste and snow conditions at the end of January to make sure the new products are highly sporty skis for discerning customers.
“If you compare the skis with Porsche’s range of models, they are most like the 911 GT3 – designed for maximum performance and with extensive technology from professional sports, but not quite as uncompromising as the pure 911 GT3 R racing car,” Svindal commented.
Aimed at both beginners and experienced skiers and lovers of speed, the Porsche 7 Series and Porsche 8 Series skis are handcrafted premium products with a fully wooden core wrapped in Carbon and Titanal layers to ensure a fast-paced yet smooth skiing experience.
Innovative technologies like Energy Management Circuit (EMC), to reduce vibrations and enhance stability, and the Full Heel Release (FHR), for the Protector binding, make the skis safe, stable, and dynamic, just like a sports car on the racetrack.
Accompanying the skis is a technically-advanced head-to-toe apparel collection including a skiing jacket and pants made of PFC-free fabrics and featuring PrimaLoft ThermoPlume and PrimaLoft Black padding to protect against the cold.
Finally, the Ski Collection is made complete by a series of accessories, including a carbon ski pole with aerodynamic grips, a modern visor helmet with 5K lens technology, and a ski bag made of durable, high-quality materials that is large enough to hold a pair of skis.
All the products in the Porsche/HEAD Ski Collection will be made available at the start of the 2023/24 skiing season through Porsche Centers, Porsche Design Stores, specialist retailers, and online via Porsche Design.
