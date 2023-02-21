Porsche Is About Ready To Start U.S. Deliveries of Its $313K 911 GT3 RS Tribute

The German automaker has prepared the exclusive 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package (that’s its full name, don’t blame us) for the original “in-the-metal appearance” in North America. Deliveries will start soon after – aka “in only a few weeks.”
First, let us remember what this is all about, as Porsche initially revealed the $312,550 (plus a $1,450 processing, handling, and delivery fee) model in October last year, promising at the same time this is an America-exclusive pack destined only for selected customers. As for the name, it is easy to explain it – this is a bespoke Porsche designed specifically to pay homage to a vintage iconic Porsche, the “legendary 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7.”
That’s a nice change of pace for U.S. fans who are used to seeing all these juicy special editions turn into forbidden fruits because the automakers are not willing to go the extra mile and secure the sales rights to most regions. Anyway, now the Aussies and Europeans (among others) are looking at the 911 GT3 RS Tribute show of force, secretly drool about it, and fend off the desire to jump the first airplane to America by thinking the $313k+ special edition is already sold out.
Be that as it may, the first example is still going to embark on the company’s promotional tour and Porsche “pulled the cover off the first” 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package because it wanted everyone to know the example will soon reach the United States. It has already been revealed to members of the media in the metal and the general public will follow suit between March 15th and 18th if they go to the Sebring International Raceway for the annual 12 Hours of Sebring race.
“This package pays tribute to the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, an absolute driver’s car and an icon,” explained Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. The new 911 GT3 RS is considered a veritable “driver’s car” by the German sports car maker and following the original’s recipe it uses the latest “cutting edge aerodynamics to achieve incredible performance.”
Plus, there are bespoke design elements both inside and out, a unique Porsche Design timepiece accompanies it, and customers will get to select a bundle of accessories (custom car cover, RS valve stem caps or key caps in Python Green, etc.) that were made specifically for the car. Exclusive Manufaktur details include the magnesium wheels and mirror caps dressed in Python Green, plus GT3 RS graphics on the side.
Last, but not least, the wing’s underside reads “PORSCHE,” and the wing’s end plates feature the flag of their adoptive nation, the great U.S. of A. Oh, and did we forget to mention that the Weissach Package also comes standard?
