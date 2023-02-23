5 Most Awesome Cars Owned by Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons

Professional basketball player Ben Simmons is unarguably a car fan. We're not just saying that because he owns a car or two, but because he owns at least ten different models.
With a clear preference for exotics, Ben Simmons’ car collection has one thing in common: the dealership he acquired all of them from, Champion Motoring. The dealership, based in San Diego, California, is a go-to choice for many athletes and celebrities, Simmons included. He has been collaborating with Champion Motoring since 2019 and has purchased over ten models there.
Since the Brooklyn Nets point guard has just added a brand-new car to his collection just a few days ago, we decided to take a look at the top five coolest cars he owns.
#5 Ferrari 488 Spider
bought a Ferrari 488 Spider.
The Italian sports car features a Satin Baby Blue exterior and gloss black wheels. He didn't go for the monotone look for this one, opting for a dual-tone red and black interior. The exterior also comes with red accents on badges and the brake calipers.
The 488 Spider is a true beast. Rated at 661 horsepower (670 PS) and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque thanks to a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, the convertible needs no more than 3 seconds to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) and will do 205 mph (330 kph).
The professional basketball player opted for a Bentley Continental GT Speed, which is a powerful, luxurious beast. It packs Bentley's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, good for 650 horsepower (660 PS) and 664 lb-ft or 900 Nm of torque. With an interior that blends luxury materials with race-inspired ones for an exotic feel, the Continental GT Speed lives up to its name and it's also fast. It takes just 3.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from naught, going all the way to 208 mph (335 kph).
The luxury coupe keeps its original 22" ten-spoke sports wheels, painted black. As for the interior, he chose all black with white contrast stitching and the Speed Emblem on the headrests.
Besides this one, Ben also owns a silver 2020 Bentley Flying Spur.
While it’s unclear if he still owns all of them, his garage hosts two Cullinan Black Badge models, from 2023 and 2021, and a standard one from 2019. He bought the most recent one just this past December, a bespoke "factory matte paint" grey SUV that came "fully loaded." He also has a black one and a white one.
A true baller's car, the Cullinan is exclusive, luxurious, powerful, and, obviously, expensive. The Cullinan is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup and both the standard and the Black Badge share the same 6.75-liter V12 engine. The standard trim puts out 563 horsepower (570 PS) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), meanwhile, the V12 in the Black Badge comes with a power boost, generating 592 horsepower (600 PS) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.
Both are available only in all-wheel drive and come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. With an estimated starting price of $355,000, the Cullinan can roll to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 5.2 seconds despite its massive frame, going all the way to 155 mph (249 kph).
#2 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye
Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, featuring bigger fender flares.
It comes with a green exterior, black wheels, and orange Brembo brake calipers. The interior combines black with maroon-orange leather seats.
The powerful muscle car comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI SRT Hellcat V8 engine for 797 horsepower (808 PS), reaching 60 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds.
Simmons purchased the black-on-black exotic car in September 2021, calling himself a "whip collector" when unveiling it on social media.
The 918 Spyder is a plug-in hybrid. A 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine works alongside two electric motors for a total output of 875 horsepower (887 PS) and a maximum torque of 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm). The sports car reaches 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.6 seconds and goes all the way to 214 mph (345 kph).
Simmons' 918 Spyder also features the Weissach Package, according to Champion Motoring. The package saves weight and improves aerodynamics. It includes an extended rear diffuser, magnesium wheels, and an interior with Alcantara leather, with carbon fiber windscreen frame, roof, rear wings, and rear-view mirrors.
There are a few cars that Ben Simmons owns that didn't make it into the top five. A silver 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista, a silver 2020 Lamborghini Urus, a black 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a beige Hummer EV, and a Shelby F-150 Super Snake are among them, and all fit the definition of "cool."
Since the Brooklyn Nets point guard has just added a brand-new car to his collection just a few days ago, we decided to take a look at the top five coolest cars he owns.
#5 Ferrari 488 Spider
bought a Ferrari 488 Spider.
The Italian sports car features a Satin Baby Blue exterior and gloss black wheels. He didn't go for the monotone look for this one, opting for a dual-tone red and black interior. The exterior also comes with red accents on badges and the brake calipers.
The 488 Spider is a true beast. Rated at 661 horsepower (670 PS) and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque thanks to a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, the convertible needs no more than 3 seconds to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) and will do 205 mph (330 kph).
#4 2023 Bentley Continental GT
The professional basketball player opted for a Bentley Continental GT Speed, which is a powerful, luxurious beast. It packs Bentley's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, good for 650 horsepower (660 PS) and 664 lb-ft or 900 Nm of torque. With an interior that blends luxury materials with race-inspired ones for an exotic feel, the Continental GT Speed lives up to its name and it's also fast. It takes just 3.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from naught, going all the way to 208 mph (335 kph).
The luxury coupe keeps its original 22" ten-spoke sports wheels, painted black. As for the interior, he chose all black with white contrast stitching and the Speed Emblem on the headrests.
Besides this one, Ben also owns a silver 2020 Bentley Flying Spur.
#3 Fleet of Rolls-Royce Cullinans
While it’s unclear if he still owns all of them, his garage hosts two Cullinan Black Badge models, from 2023 and 2021, and a standard one from 2019. He bought the most recent one just this past December, a bespoke "factory matte paint" grey SUV that came "fully loaded." He also has a black one and a white one.
A true baller's car, the Cullinan is exclusive, luxurious, powerful, and, obviously, expensive. The Cullinan is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup and both the standard and the Black Badge share the same 6.75-liter V12 engine. The standard trim puts out 563 horsepower (570 PS) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), meanwhile, the V12 in the Black Badge comes with a power boost, generating 592 horsepower (600 PS) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.
Both are available only in all-wheel drive and come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. With an estimated starting price of $355,000, the Cullinan can roll to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 5.2 seconds despite its massive frame, going all the way to 155 mph (249 kph).
#2 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye
Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, featuring bigger fender flares.
It comes with a green exterior, black wheels, and orange Brembo brake calipers. The interior combines black with maroon-orange leather seats.
The powerful muscle car comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI SRT Hellcat V8 engine for 797 horsepower (808 PS), reaching 60 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds.
#1 Porsche 918 Spyder
Simmons purchased the black-on-black exotic car in September 2021, calling himself a "whip collector" when unveiling it on social media.
The 918 Spyder is a plug-in hybrid. A 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine works alongside two electric motors for a total output of 875 horsepower (887 PS) and a maximum torque of 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm). The sports car reaches 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.6 seconds and goes all the way to 214 mph (345 kph).
Simmons' 918 Spyder also features the Weissach Package, according to Champion Motoring. The package saves weight and improves aerodynamics. It includes an extended rear diffuser, magnesium wheels, and an interior with Alcantara leather, with carbon fiber windscreen frame, roof, rear wings, and rear-view mirrors.
There are a few cars that Ben Simmons owns that didn't make it into the top five. A silver 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista, a silver 2020 Lamborghini Urus, a black 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a beige Hummer EV, and a Shelby F-150 Super Snake are among them, and all fit the definition of "cool."