Tesla Cybertruck vs Tesla Semi: Is It a Drag Race or Just a Show-Off?

Elon Musk should be proud of Twitter because it’s the first social media to release videos featuring a sort of drag race between the most weird-looking Teslas: the Cybertruck electric pickup truck and the Semi electric freight tractor.
Twitter user Greggertruck recently uploaded a video from Investor Day 2023, featuring a Tesla Cybertruck and a Tesla Semi side by side. And no, not the side-by-side kind on a showroom floor, where everybody can walk around the cars.
Well, they were also side by side on the big screen, where the public could see the Global Electric Feet, which consists of two undisclosed models, the Semi, the Cybetruck, and the S3XY quartet.
In this Twitter video, the two Tesla vehicles are moving like they are drag racing. Or as if they've just finished some sort of drag race. Because why not?
It was just a show-off, because, again, why not? Drag racing is at the heart of the U.S. petrolheads, and maybe this is another way for Elon to win their hearts. Except for lack of roaring internal combustion engines, of course.
There is, however, a concern: no safety measures were to be seen anywhere. Except for some poles that were marking some kind of construction area, it was rather a not-so-cool show-off in the parking lot area.
You can notice that people filming the two vehicles are pretty close to them. In the second video, the Semi and the Cybertruck are followed by a gang of white Teslas, and you can see that one of the cars is dangerously close to a member of the audience who was too busy to film the two vehicles at the front.
If you pay attention, you’ll also see a drone above the Cybertruck and the Semi. We’ll probably see pretty soon on Twitter also birdseye footage of this let’s-call-it-drag-race, again, for social media’s sake.
Or maybe it’s just a metaphor for the billionaire’s drag race? As you probably know, for a moment Elon Musk became again the richest person on Earth, just days before Investor Day 2023. But soon after the event, Tesla’s stock dipped more than 5% because analysts were disappointed by the lack of big news in the Master Plan 3. So Elon is now back in the second spot.
No. 1 is again Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). His fortune is not subject to sudden up-and-downs, as Tesla’s Wall Street valuations.
Now, back to the Cybertruck vs Semi. We all know what the outcome of a drag race would be, don’t we? The slowest variant of Cybertruck will supposedly reach 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, while the Semi is three times slower, with 20 seconds needed to reach 60 mph from a standstill.
We bet we’ll see many cyber-drags on social media in a couple of years, when Cybertruck will finally be sold to more than 1.3 million reservation holders. As for the Semi, you never know what wacky ideas some influencers can come up with.
Well, they were also side by side on the big screen, where the public could see the Global Electric Feet, which consists of two undisclosed models, the Semi, the Cybetruck, and the S3XY quartet.
In this Twitter video, the two Tesla vehicles are moving like they are drag racing. Or as if they've just finished some sort of drag race. Because why not?
Another Twitter user posted a video where the two contenders seem to be starting a duel. We know the two electric Tesla vehicles are perfectly capable of such a battle, but it was not the time nor the moment for an adrenaline rush.
So bad ass @elonmusk #cybertruck pic.twitter.com/d8bSsC7YkB— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) March 3, 2023
It was just a show-off, because, again, why not? Drag racing is at the heart of the U.S. petrolheads, and maybe this is another way for Elon to win their hearts. Except for lack of roaring internal combustion engines, of course.
There is, however, a concern: no safety measures were to be seen anywhere. Except for some poles that were marking some kind of construction area, it was rather a not-so-cool show-off in the parking lot area.
You can notice that people filming the two vehicles are pretty close to them. In the second video, the Semi and the Cybertruck are followed by a gang of white Teslas, and you can see that one of the cars is dangerously close to a member of the audience who was too busy to film the two vehicles at the front.
If you pay attention, you’ll also see a drone above the Cybertruck and the Semi. We’ll probably see pretty soon on Twitter also birdseye footage of this let’s-call-it-drag-race, again, for social media’s sake.
Tesla Cybertruck vs Tesla Semi ????????@Tesla @elonmuskpic.twitter.com/imtVZcJyIz— Dima Zeniuk ???????? (@DimaZeniuk) March 2, 2023
Or maybe it’s just a metaphor for the billionaire’s drag race? As you probably know, for a moment Elon Musk became again the richest person on Earth, just days before Investor Day 2023. But soon after the event, Tesla’s stock dipped more than 5% because analysts were disappointed by the lack of big news in the Master Plan 3. So Elon is now back in the second spot.
No. 1 is again Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). His fortune is not subject to sudden up-and-downs, as Tesla’s Wall Street valuations.
Now, back to the Cybertruck vs Semi. We all know what the outcome of a drag race would be, don’t we? The slowest variant of Cybertruck will supposedly reach 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, while the Semi is three times slower, with 20 seconds needed to reach 60 mph from a standstill.
We bet we’ll see many cyber-drags on social media in a couple of years, when Cybertruck will finally be sold to more than 1.3 million reservation holders. As for the Semi, you never know what wacky ideas some influencers can come up with.