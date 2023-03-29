Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Convertible Keeps Its Rag Top Up, Coupe Joins the Snow Party

Testing continues for the first-ever Mercedes CLE, which will act as the successor to the two-door versions of the C- and E-Class. The regular Benz models will be joined by full-blown AMGs, and it was these that were caught undergoing cold weather testing in northern Europe by our spies recently.
Several prototypes of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 were spotted doing their thing, in both body styles, Coupe and Convertible. All of them were still heavily disguised, but even with the trippy camouflage on, it’s easy to distinguish the grille with vertical slats, aggressive design of the front and rear bumpers, and quad exhaust tips. Additional upgrades will comprise the tweaked chassis setup, and beefier brakes. AMG logos will decorate their bodies, and the wheels will be exclusive to the ‘63’ series in all likelihood.
On the inside, the AMG CLE 63 developed by the Affalterbach sub-brand should copy the looks of the latest C-Class, and in turn the C 63. This means that the dashboard panel will be home to a large portrait-oriented infotainment screen, below the three central air vents. The AMG-exclusive steering wheel will be on deck, and the digital dials will sit behind it, with a tablet-like styling. Elsewhere, you can expect it to feature front bucket seats wrapped in fine leather upholstery, and additional carbon fiber trim to further differentiate it from the CLE Benzes.
Located on the right-hand side of the rear bumper, the charging port is a clear indicator that it packs a PHEV powertrain. Rumor has it that it is the same assembly as the one of the new C 63 S E Performance. Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few months, you know that the electrified four-banger has replaced the sonorous bi-turbo V8. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine works in concert with a rear-mounted electric motor, which is fed by a 6.1 kWh battery pack.
In total, you are looking at 670 horsepower (680 ps/500 kW), and a combined 752 pound-feet (1,020 Nm) of torque. The C 63 S E Performance needs just 3.4 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and it will eventually run out of breath at 174 mph (280 kph). It is likely that the CLE 63, regardless if we’re talking about the Coupe or the Convertible, will be equally powerful, and probably just as fast.
We have yet to learn when it will premiere, but it is possible that we will see the Mercedes-Benz CLE versions at first, followed by the Mercedes-AMGs later on. The Benz CLE should be a 2024 model when it finally makes its way to U.S. dealers, and the AMGs will either be marketed as 2024 or 2025 MY cars.
