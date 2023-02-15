Regular Chevrolet Silverado Looks Fancy With Shorter Bed, Forged Vossen Wheels

When it comes to full-size pickup trucks, you can never go wrong with the Detroit Three or a Japanese affair like the Toyota Tundra, and that is for sure even across the imaginative realm of the aftermarket kingdom.
As always, 2022 was yet another year of continued recognition for the Ford F-Series, the best-selling truck series for decades, and America’s most popular vehicle for almost just as much. But no one should blame people if they want to properly stand out in the full-size pickup truck crowd with something from their rivals, such as a Tundra or Silverado.
And the reason we are specifically mentioning these two nameplates is simple – and it all has to do with the good folks over at Miami-based Esteem Customs - formerly known as Force Motorsport. The little aftermarket outlet came to our attention not long ago, around the start of last year, when they set out on a cool journey of 6x6 adventures – and not with a Detroit Three representative but with an unusual suspect, the third-gen XK70 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.
Sure, there are also plenty of Ram 1500 TRX 6x6, Jeep Gladiator 6x6, or Ford F-150 Raptor 6x6 conversions going around their premises, but the novelty of a 2022 Toyota Tundra 6x6 morphing was more than our cold little hearts could handle. As such, our customization and personalization souls quickly warmed up at the sight of the crimson, dark green, and gray pickup trucks, which are some of the most unique ideas in the growing 6x6 market.
Now, do not even think for a second that Esteem is all about 6x6s and nothing else. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example sitting at the other end of the custom full-size pickup truck spectrum. As such, meet their latest conversion, a ‘small’ 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Regular Cab that was transformed into a shorter bed, single cab ‘sport truck’ with just a few well-thought modifications.
Of course, the most obvious one would be the switch from Regular Cab, long bed to a single cab, short bed lifestyle. But then, the unassuming white Silverado is even cleaner than it looks. And it is all thanks to the addition of a set of forged Vossen three-piece wheels shod in Nitto tires, plus the rework of the stock suspension with help from the 40-year-old Belltech specialist venue. All in all, this is not bad at all for a mundane workhorse that had a $36,595 starting MSRP for the 2022 model year. Obviously, now we are pretty sure the customized Silverado is not going to do much hauling to and from a potentially filthy job site!
