Electrified 2024 Mercedes GLS Family Revealed With Fresher Styling and New Tech

Decidedly hot on the heels of the refreshed GLA and GLB, the GLC and GLC Coupe, plus the new GLE and GLE Coupe, the Stuttgart and Affalterbach brands have done it again. And everything has been thoroughly updated - the ‘normal’ 2024 Mercedes?Benz GLS, the posh Mercedes?Maybach GLS 600, plus the (all) mighty Mercedes?AMG GLS 63.
Right now, about every crossover SUV in the German automaker’s portfolio has received some kind of enhancements, and the company has been keen to make sure that everyone has something to choose from, especially across North America. As such, the all-important U.S. market has just featured the latest premiere in Atlanta, Georgia – the flagship GLS series that is in production at the Tuscaloosa, Alabama (MBUSI) factory since manufacturing kicked off for the third iteration back in late 2019.
Naturally, now the time has come for the traditional mid-life cycle facelift, which is slated to arrive across nationwide dealerships sometime later this year (with prices to be revealed closer to the launch date, for sure). It will do so with the same generous interior dimensions but also a fresh look, new paintjobs, additional upholsteries and interior trims, more standard equipment, additional options, new software, and an “enhanced engine portfolio.” Well, that is the gist of it, in a nutshell, so now let us get down to detail levels.
The ‘base’ Mercedes-Benz GLS has a reworked radiator grille with four louvers, new LED taillights, interior configurations for six or seven people dressed in the new Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown, fresh High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood or Manufaktur Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines, plus Silver Shadow details. The latest MBUX is also on board, and so is the Off-Road Engineering Package for the GLS 580 4Matic along with AWD and a towing capacity of up to 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg).
Some features are shared with the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, by the way, as the Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic paint, the latest steering wheel (still with touch controls), or the dual USB ports with 100W output for the rear occupants. The engine range varies from the ‘entry-level’ GLS 450 4Matic with a 3.0-liter MHEV engine and 375 + 20 hp to the GLS 580 and Maybach GLS 600 4Matics that share the 4.0-liter mill and get staggered outputs - 510 + 21 ponies or 550 + 21 horsepower, respectively.
Meanwhile, the flagship member of the updated family is, without a doubt, the Mercedes-AMG GLS with AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive, which also features its host of updates, more standard perks, “and further improved on-road driving dynamics.” Among the improvements, we can note the new LED taillights, the choice of the same two new hues, plus the “AMG emblem on the hood of the vehicle, which is the new hallmark for all future AMG vehicles.”
Inside, new Bahia Brown/Black and Macchiato Beige/Black upholsteries come alongside the same new trim options from the GLS and Maybach models, while under the hood now there’s a 48-volt electrical system and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). So, the usual 603 ponies now get another 21 electrical siblings for an estimated sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.1 seconds and a 174 mph (280 kph) top speed.
