Martian-Like Sensors Make the New Mercedes-AMG E 53 Look Like a 'Spy Balloon'

The all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate has started testing in the open, and we could say that it looks quite spicy. However, it doesn’t, not yet anyway, because those roof-mounted sensors make it look like something you’d find on a particular website called wish.
All jokes aside, those are there to help with the testing and fine-tuning phase of the car, collecting all sorts of data that engineers can then analyze and make the necessary tweaks.
Caught doing its thing in the snow in Northern Europe, the next generation Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate will set itself apart from the regular versions by featuring sportier styling. You can expect more aggressive bumpers at both ends, and the Panamericana grille up front, with vertical slats, a signature trait of most hot vehicles born in Affalterbach these days. Also, the four round exhaust tips out back are a clear indicator that this is indeed the E 53, because the E 63 will get four rectangular ones.
Mercedes has already revealed the interior of the next-gen E-Class, which is dominated by the massive MBUX Superscreen on upper levels, with a quite sizeable infotainment system in the middle, and a secondary screen in front of the passenger. The tablet-like digital instrument cluster will reveal critical information to the driver. TikTok, Angry Birds, Zoom, and Webex apps will be included at launch, and there is a selfie and video camera too for a more web-immersive experience, albeit when the car is in park. A web browser will obviously be included too, and the whole cockpit will be bathed in ambient lighting, and sprinkled with an assortment of standard and optional gizmos.
Both the Sedan and Estate versions of the next-gen Mercedes-AMG E 53 will use plug-in hybrid power. The latest reports indicate that it will pack an internal combustion engine assisted by an electric motor that will be fed by a small battery pack. The exact lump chosen by the three-pointed star brand is unknown at this point, as while some believe it could be the 2.0-liter four-pot from the new C 63, others think that it is a six-cylinder unit. The former would give it roughly 670 horsepower on tap, and if it gets the latter, then rumor has it that it might have to make do with a little over 500 horsepower in total. In the latter scenario, it would still be get significant advantage over its predecessor, which has 435 hp.
We will find out more about the next-gen E-Class family, including the hot AMG models, as the unveiling date approaches. The regular E-Class is likely due in a few months, and the range-toppers will probably be presented towards the end of the year or in early 2024.
