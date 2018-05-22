autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan Coming to America With 429-HP

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 sedan joins the new AMG E53 Coupe and Cabriolet models in the North American model lineup, replacing the previous AMG E43 Sedan model.
Why has Mercedes dropped the E43 after only one year? Well, we're happy to report that the old twin-turbo V6 is being replaced by an inline-6. Not only is this configuration way cooler, but it also boosts power.

While the older model had a U.S. rating of 396-hp, this 2019 E53 performance sedan will give you access to 429-hp. Also. While torque is about the same, a little surprise called EQ boost gives you 21-hp and 184 lb-ft of electric assistance.

The EQ Boost combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful e-motor, being fitted between the engine and transmission. This innovation, as well as the intelligent charging via an electric auxiliary compressor and an exhaust gas turbocharger, reduce lag, fuel consumption and emissions.

Also part of the powertrain is an AMG Performance 4Matic+ system with torque vectoring and a re-tuned version of the 9-speed gearbox. The 0 to 60 time is estimated at 4.4 seconds while the top speed is kept in check at 130 mph if you don't go for the AMG Driver's Package. For the record, the E53 Coupe is 0.1 of a second quicker.

Some cosmetic changes have also taken place here. For example, the soft AMG model now has a couple of power bumps over the hood, while the exhaust has a different quad-port configuration. Behind the standard 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels sits the AMG Sport Braking system with 14.3-inch discs and four-piston calipers at the front.

The interior features the same 12.3-inch displays as the regular E-Class, but adds a D-shaped steering wheel. Also available are AMG-specific seats and the carbon fiber trim pack, though you will have to pay extra for both.
