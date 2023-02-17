Mercedes-AMG Prepping PHEV Power for the Next-Gen E 53 Estate, Up to 670 HP Rumored

The next generation E-Class is in the making at Mercedes as we speak, and it will replace the current one that’s seven years old. And besides the regular sedan and wagon versions of the W214, the three-pointed star brand is also working on the AMG models.
Caught with an overdose of camouflage for a model that is in the testing and fine-tuning phase, the all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate sets itself apart from the lesser variants by featuring a sporty makeover. It’s clear that beneath the stickers up front lies the Panamericana grille, with vertical slats, and that the bumper has bigger air intakes and a slightly more aggressive design.
Fatter than usual, the side skirts will be another defining feature of the car, just like the dedicated rear bumper and diffuser setup, and the quad exhaust tips. The roof-mounted spoiler appears to be just as big for now, and if you look closely behind the 20-inch alloys, wrapped in Pilot Sport 4 S rubber made by Michelin, you will see the cross-drilled discs, hugged by red brake calipers. These, and the quad tailpipes, are the biggest indicator that we are indeed looking at an AMG variant.
Zoom in on the left rear quarter panel, and you will see a charging port. How do we know it’s a charging port and not the fuel filler cap? Easy, as previous prototypes of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate had the fuel filler cap on the right-hand side. Thus, it will feature an electric motor assisting the internal combustion unit found under the hood. But what engine are we talking about? It’s hard to point out the exact one for now, but it has been reported that it will use a 2.0-liter turbo-four.
You know what else has a four-banger and an electric motor? The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. The BMW M3 fighter has a total of 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) available via the right pedal and a combined 752 pound-feet (1,020 Nm) of torque. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds from naught and tops out at 174 mph (280 kph). It’s unknown whether the E 53 will use this exact setup, but there are certain voices that certainly claim so. But where would that put the upcoming E 63? In a superior zone, obviously, maybe with a straight-six, and definitely more oomph.
It’s been rumored that the regular next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class will premiere towards the end of 2023 or in early 2024. This means that you shouldn’t expect the AMG E 53 and AMG E 63 sooner than next year, taking on the likes of other executive super models, including the Audi RS 6 Avant and the BMW M5 when it comes to the latter offering.
