New Mercedes E-Class Reveals EQ-Like Front Light Strip for Extra Flashiness

Just when we thought the next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be very pretty, judging by the previous scoops, in comes this prototype to prove otherwise. The latest tester was snapped at a gas station in Germany, and it had an illuminated light strip at the front.
Positioned at the top of the new grille, this part, which is otherwise a very EQ-like feature, likely joins the headlights together. We don’t know whether it will be standard or optional, but we do hope that the three-pointed star brand will charge more for it, if they are indeed planning to offer such a gizmo, as there is always the possibility of testing a part and not implementing it on the final production version of the car.
Sharing its overall design with the latest C-Class and S-Class, Mercedes’ executive model will continue to gun for the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6. The next generation will have a familiar interior layout too, inspired by its smaller and larger brethren, with a large screen incorporated in the middle of the dashboard, tablet-like digital instrument cluster, and three-spoke steering wheel. As usual, the leather upholstery, as well as the heated and ventilated front seats with massaging function, and other features will be reserved for the upper specs of the car.
A replacement to the W213 generation E-Class, which will turn seven this year, the all-new E-Class is understood to be based on the MRA II platform. Look for 2.0- and 3.0-liter gasoline engines, in all likelihood, with the occasional electrification twist. It is likely that a diesel might be part of the offering on the right side of the pond, and if that is the case, then it should be the final one to offer a low-revving mill. The Affalterbach brand will have its way with it too, launching various models, all of which should be topped by the Mercedes-AMG E 63. It is unknown yet whether this one will be christened the 63 S E Performance, like its smaller sibling, the new C 63, which has gone down the hybrid route, dropping the V8 for a 2.0-liter four-banger, with electric assistance.
Expected to premiere in the coming months, the all-new Mercedes E-Class will probably be a 2024 model in the United States, where it is believed to launch with a small price bump over the current iteration. The Benz lineup currently comprises the E 350, with rear- and all-wheel drive, priced from $54,950 and $57,450, and the E 450 4Matic, which can be ordered from $62,750. Don’t hold your breath for the wagon body style, which is also in the testing and fine-tuning phase, because the only E-Class that will launch in our market will be the four-door sedan.
Sharing its overall design with the latest C-Class and S-Class, Mercedes’ executive model will continue to gun for the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6. The next generation will have a familiar interior layout too, inspired by its smaller and larger brethren, with a large screen incorporated in the middle of the dashboard, tablet-like digital instrument cluster, and three-spoke steering wheel. As usual, the leather upholstery, as well as the heated and ventilated front seats with massaging function, and other features will be reserved for the upper specs of the car.
A replacement to the W213 generation E-Class, which will turn seven this year, the all-new E-Class is understood to be based on the MRA II platform. Look for 2.0- and 3.0-liter gasoline engines, in all likelihood, with the occasional electrification twist. It is likely that a diesel might be part of the offering on the right side of the pond, and if that is the case, then it should be the final one to offer a low-revving mill. The Affalterbach brand will have its way with it too, launching various models, all of which should be topped by the Mercedes-AMG E 63. It is unknown yet whether this one will be christened the 63 S E Performance, like its smaller sibling, the new C 63, which has gone down the hybrid route, dropping the V8 for a 2.0-liter four-banger, with electric assistance.
Expected to premiere in the coming months, the all-new Mercedes E-Class will probably be a 2024 model in the United States, where it is believed to launch with a small price bump over the current iteration. The Benz lineup currently comprises the E 350, with rear- and all-wheel drive, priced from $54,950 and $57,450, and the E 450 4Matic, which can be ordered from $62,750. Don’t hold your breath for the wagon body style, which is also in the testing and fine-tuning phase, because the only E-Class that will launch in our market will be the four-door sedan.