Intriguing Details Spoil the Show for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon

The second set of pictures of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon shows a slightly different prototype with intriguing details. Here’s what to expect from the Mercedes-Benz E-Class W214.
The three-pointed-star company is busy adding the finishing touches to the sixth-generation (W214) E-Class, which means more opportunities for our photographers. The latest set of pictures was taken close to the Nürburgring racetrack, which means that Mercedes-Benz flirts with the idea of a highly-dynamic wagon. The prototype in the photos is not an AMG-tuned wagon, which is also expected to start testing soon. Instead, it features a mild-hybrid powertrain.
It doesn’t seem like Mercedes-Benz has made up its mind about the E-Class’s final design. We’ve seen prototypes with classic door handles, as the E-Class Sedan spotted in January, but we’ve also had the previous E-Class Wagon prototype rocking flush door handles. This one also appears to have protruding handles, although they might be there to deceive us. At least the position of the rear part is bizarre, so far away from the door edge. Mercedes-Benz is most likely using fake body panels, so we’ll have to wait until the E-Class sheds more camo.
The gaps in the tape at the car’s four corners are equally intriguing. They could very well be there to allow video cameras to scan the surroundings. If that’s the case, Mercedes-Benz follows in the footsteps of Tesla, which offers surround cameras on all its cars. Intriguingly, the gaps at the front are marked with “left” and “right” handwritten on them. This wasn’t the case with previous prototypes, suggesting that someone might have installed those parts the wrong way before, and the engineers wanted to make it clearer this time.
The front design indicates that the next E-Class will look closer to the EQE. Despite the camo suggesting otherwise, the front grille will be slimmer this time. Look at the ultrasonic sensors, they are supposed to be installed below the grille, not inside. At the back, we’ll have wrap-around lights, again looking like the EQE, although there’s no estate EQE to compare.
The W214 E-Class will be based on the improved MRA2 platform, which debuted with the S-Class two years ago. Expect a comprehensive range of gasoline and diesel mild-hybrid powertrains, with at least one PHEV version as well. The platform offers the latest-generation ADAS technology, and a short glimpse into the cockpit reveals an S-Class-like digital instrument panel. Expect the W214 E-Class to debut sometime next year, with the first public appearance likely at the Munich IAA motor show in September.
It doesn’t seem like Mercedes-Benz has made up its mind about the E-Class’s final design. We’ve seen prototypes with classic door handles, as the E-Class Sedan spotted in January, but we’ve also had the previous E-Class Wagon prototype rocking flush door handles. This one also appears to have protruding handles, although they might be there to deceive us. At least the position of the rear part is bizarre, so far away from the door edge. Mercedes-Benz is most likely using fake body panels, so we’ll have to wait until the E-Class sheds more camo.
The gaps in the tape at the car’s four corners are equally intriguing. They could very well be there to allow video cameras to scan the surroundings. If that’s the case, Mercedes-Benz follows in the footsteps of Tesla, which offers surround cameras on all its cars. Intriguingly, the gaps at the front are marked with “left” and “right” handwritten on them. This wasn’t the case with previous prototypes, suggesting that someone might have installed those parts the wrong way before, and the engineers wanted to make it clearer this time.
The front design indicates that the next E-Class will look closer to the EQE. Despite the camo suggesting otherwise, the front grille will be slimmer this time. Look at the ultrasonic sensors, they are supposed to be installed below the grille, not inside. At the back, we’ll have wrap-around lights, again looking like the EQE, although there’s no estate EQE to compare.
The W214 E-Class will be based on the improved MRA2 platform, which debuted with the S-Class two years ago. Expect a comprehensive range of gasoline and diesel mild-hybrid powertrains, with at least one PHEV version as well. The platform offers the latest-generation ADAS technology, and a short glimpse into the cockpit reveals an S-Class-like digital instrument panel. Expect the W214 E-Class to debut sometime next year, with the first public appearance likely at the Munich IAA motor show in September.