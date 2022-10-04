New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate Spied, Looks Like an Elegant Evolution of Its Predecessor

Prototypes of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan have been spotted in the open for almost a year now, but this is the first time we are laying eyes on the Estate.
It looks like an evolution of its predecessor, the W213, which entered production almost seven years ago, and it will share most body panels with its four-door sibling. At the back, it will get new ones, which will create an even bigger cargo area for increased hauling. The trunk space should be a bit bigger than the one of the current E-Class Estate.
When it comes to the interior, the Stuttgart company’s rival to the likes of the Audi A6 Avant and other executive wagons should look similar to the smaller C-Class, with the new infotainment system incorporated in the middle of the dashboard, next to the digital gauges. Everything will be new, including the upholstery and trim, and hopefully, Mercedes will concentrate its efforts on the overall build quality – fingers crossed for that.
Set to be underpinned by an upgraded version of its predecessor’s platform, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class family should be the last of its kind to feature internal combustion engines. It is very likely that the entire lineup will get some sort of electrification, and it might get some straight-six units, in addition to the four pots. It is still unknown whether the range-topping AMGs will adopt plug-in hybrid power or if they will retain the bi-turbo V8 (most probably not).
Mercedes has yet to announce when the all-new E-Class will premiere, but it could happen sometime next year, either with the Estate following the Sedan shortly or with both of them being unveiled at the same time. It’s unknown whether the All-Terrain jacked-up model will live on for the new generation, but the Coupe and Cabriolet won’t, as the company will replace them with the CLE, which will also act as the successor to the two-door versions of the previous-gen C-Class.
