People Are Now Putting Panamericana Grilles on Old CLAs, AMG 45 Wants Your Attention

Any true petrolhead will tell you that the BMW M2 is better than the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, despite having two less doors. The reason is simple, as while the M2 is a pure rear-wheel drive machine, its rival from Affalterbach has a front-biased all-wheel drive system, as it can trace its roots back to Mercedes’ entire compact car lineup.
But if it’s one thing that we can get behind of, when it comes to the CLA, no matter if we’re talking about the old or the new one, that’s the exterior looks. The baby-CLS, as it’s been often referred to, is a head-turning piece of machinery, and it is even hotter in the ‘45’ configuration, with its dedicated bumpers, side skirts, and other bits and bobs.
As for the pictured example, it has a few extra attachments, as its owner wanted it to stand out even more. Part of the first generation, this Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG has a big chin spoiler, vented front fenders, and an adaptation of the Panamericana grille, which is a signature trait of most high-end AMGs these days, but was not a thing back when this CLA was made.
A quick look at the rear end reveals that the OEM bumper was retained, alongside the multi-fin diffuser and exhaust tips. A lip spoiler decorated the trunk lid, and all emblems, including the ‘CLA 45,’ ‘AMG,’ and the three-pointed star logo were blacked out. The roof has a black look too, and contributing to the enhanced nature of this premium subcompact sports sedan are the privacy windows all around. The car sits closer to the ground courtesy of the reworked suspension, and it rides on a set of Rohana alloys, part of the RFX2 series.
Curious what lies under the hood? Well, it’s likely the same 2.0-liter four-pot, which is still very punchy even by today’s standards. Back when it left the assembly line, with production of the first-gen CLA taking place between 2013 and 2019, the original CLA 45 had 360 ps (355 hp/265 kW) available on tap. That number was then boosted to 381 ps (376 hp/280 kW) with the facelifted iteration, and the torque went up by 25 Nm (18 lb-ft), to 475 Nm (350 lb-ft). Sub-5 seconds were required to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from rest, and the top speed was electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
Normally, we would have been tempted to say that this car is probably all-show with no extra-go. However, the devil is in the details, and if you look at the hood, then you will instantly be able to tell that it hides some additional horses under it. How much would that be? Your guess is as good as ours, but if you happen to know, then feel free to drop a line below.
