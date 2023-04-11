888-HP Brabus 900 Deep Blue Is the Mercedes-AMG G-63 Derivative of Almighty V8 Luxury

Brabus is a name that resonates power, speed, performance, and an overall "everyone else's best is our starting point" attitude for all things mechanical. The high-end tuner is famous for his collection of creations that shook the world, on land and sea alike. Its footprint is deep in the fabric of the motoring universe. So deep that Brabus made this impact a stablemate of its sheer presence with the Deep Blue Collection.
In the beginning, there was the boat. Then, the wristwatch followed shortly after. And now, the trinity is complete with the emergence of the quintessentially Brabus piece – the car. Undoubtedly, the brand leaves no room for second thoughts: all three expressions of lavish power are manifests for excellence.
Brabus puts its seal of approval on the sharpest lines of cutting-edge manufacturing, and the long list of fabrications bearing the testosterone-fused name stands solid proof. The latest arrival in the family is the Brabus 900 Deep Blue, a less-in-your-face name for their land-ruling tremor SUV.
Let's analyze the name one part at a time: Brabus is the make. 900 is the horsepower roll call (in metric). Deep Blue is the theme. First launched in the summer of 2022 in Spain, the (very) dark shade inspired by the endless vastness of the ocean was showcased on the Shadow 900 Deep Blue powerboat.
The missing link was the fundamental element, the "I Am Brabus!"-roaring ultimate showcase of extravagance and technological master craft. But it's here now – the Mercedes G-Class-based SUV from the German tuner.
Expectedly, the vehicle is a down-looking (horse)powerhouse of motoring defiance, a monolith of road performance, a microcosm of personal luxury automobility, and a four-wheel black hole that draws undivided attention, never to relinquish it again.
But the luxury Gelandewagen – built upon the foundation of the already-impressive Mercedes-AMG G 63 – only has one engine, not two, like its fast watercraft namesake. A "4.5-liter" V8 (actually 4,407 cubic centimeters, but Germans prefer to round up engine displacements) turbo-yields the nameplate power output.
Two newly-developed turbochargers are one of the secrets behind the visceral performance of the Brabus 900 Rocket powerplant. The 1,250-Nm (922-lb-ft) maximum torque could shrink time by making the Earth spin faster around its axis. Therefore, Brabus electronically limited the crank-twisting force to just 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft).
The nine-speed automatic gearbox can do all the work by itself or obey the driver's command, thanks to the race paddle shifters – carved from carbon fiber – for an adrenaline boost. A stainless-steel high-performance exhaust – another newly-crafted addition – roars V8 savagery or whispers lullaby songs at the touch of a button.
The actively controlled valves reduce backpressure and snap the whip on the 888-hp-strong stud. They also play with the acoustics of the all-terrainer, from brutal 'Sport' mode twin-turbo V8 octaves to 'Coming Home' meditation music.
Probably the rear seat occupants, that's who – although they also have a dedicated pair of gauges for the speed and RPM readings. Why did Brabus choose to fit a secondary speedometer and tach on the roof of the car, between the front seats, is a mystery for the lucky owners to unravel.
The 24-inch Brabus Monoblock Z Platinum Edition forged wheels finished in Signature Black keep the boxy-bodied SUV with the rubber in the dirt and the passengers in posh comfort. The inside is dominated by the blue hue that lent its name to this particular Brabus version.
Consistent with the wristwatch member of this Deep Blue fellowship, a Panerai Luminor clock dominates the central console, an analog reminder of the unbuffered experiences a Brabus delivers. Apart from the yellow indicators of the time-telling instrument, all other gauges are hexadecimal-adoring digital screens.
If words fail to expand the 1-Second-Wow factor of this third and last member of the Deep Blue Trilogy, click Play below. Nothing spells Brabus better than this cinematic introduction of the thrilling three Brabus masterpieces.
It was the first part of an exclusive collection of luxurious overly-manly machines. A second (time)piece – the 200-unit limited-edition Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition watch – was presented shortly after the raging water dominator.
Looking at it, we can see why the 900 Deep Blue is the reigning centaur over the automotive realm below it. 900 metric horsepower (888 imperialistic ones) – the exact dry land equivalent of the Mercury Marine dual-engine powerboat member of the Deep Blue Triad.
The performance censorship extends over the top speed score, unfortunately – 280 kph / 174 mph, but only the supreme Piston God may know the absolute limit of this beloved overly-combustive son of his.
Nonetheless, a 3.7-second time for the 0-62 mph (100 kph) should give us all a crystal-clear picture of what the G-Kraken could do if set free. But at that top speed, who would have the time to admire its interior?
Two hundred six individual components of the interior bring color to the otherwise protocol-gray dominant tint. Slate Grey is the official name. It is spread across the leather upholstery covering seats, dash, central console, doors, and footwells. Carbon fiber is another Brabus household material, aluminum is another, and they're both found in the cabin of the Deep Blue G-Wagon.
