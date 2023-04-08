The De Havilland Comet – The Engineering Disaster Inceptor of Civilian Jet Aviation

Sixty-nine years ago, to the date, a Comet crashed in the Mediterranean Sea and changed the world forever. On April 8, 1954, a De Havilland DH 106 Comet plummeted into the water, effectively ending the service life of the world’s first commercial jet airplane. The disaster – like any other catastrophic event in the history of humanity – served as a paid-in-blood lesson for aviation and brought about technological progress.

19 photos Photo: admiralcloudberg.medium.com