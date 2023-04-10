This 1989 Turbo R Custom Is How a 15-Year-Old Brunei Prince Saved Bentley Motors

In the rarefied heights of "money-no-object" custom-made car collectors' Nirvana, one name rules supreme over and above everyone else in the history of the automobile. That name is "Brunei," and it belongs to a country, not to one man – although it would be easy to make the substitution. The Sultan of the oil-rich Asian country is famous for a piston addiction of galactic proportions.

40 photos Photo: hymanltd.com