Don Yenko Raced This L-88 – After He Built It in His Personal Fashion – and Made History

Corvettes were natural-born sportscars – in fact, it put "sports" back in "sportscars" in the most American manner of them all: by going racing and becoming an instant hit. Among the many iterations and variants of the make, one code stands apart on a world of its own: L-88. What started out as a mechanical study of performance engine design turned into a V8 legend that stands to this day.

63 photos Photo: gtmotorcarsllc.com