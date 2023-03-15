5 VIPs With More Than 50 Cars in Their Private Collection

The rich and famous are notorious for using their money on expensive, luxurious things. Some of them go above and beyond in proving their status, while others try to keep it private, but one thing is for sure: they have the means to fund their dreams, passions, and hobbies.
There are a lot of VIPs out there whose main hobby, besides their area of entertainment, is collecting automobiles. Whether they go for extremely modern, high-performance exotic cars, vintage, or luxury models, they want to have the best of the best.
So, they end up buying more and more, until they are considered to be true collectors, usually focusing on a theme, a carmaker, or a color.
There are a lot of high-profile names out there with expensive cars, whether they come from the entertainment business, sports, or fashion and we picked those with over 50 cars in their garages.
That comes in handy, given that he has a big passion for vehicles and has been an avid collector since the 1970s.
Estimated at over $350 million, the designer hosts a collection of over 70 cars and they have something in common: their paintjob. Lauren has the majority of his cars in the same red shade, stating that he's always seen cars "as art, moving art."
His collection started with a 1961 Morgan 4/4, growing to host a 1954 Ferrari 375 Plus, a 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, a 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 Mille Miglia, a 1938 Bugatti 57SC Atlantic, or a 1929 Bentley Blower.
In 2011, the American fashion designer displayed 17 cars from his private collection at the Louvre in Paris, France, during the L'Art de l'Auto Mobile exhibit.
Floyd Mayweather holds several boxing world titles. So finding him on a list of the biggest celebrity collectors is not a surprise, since he was one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with a net worth estimated at $450 million.
Using his wealth to treat himself to the best things, the boxing champ spends a lot of money on cars. The exact number is unknown. But it's said he owns 100 of them. And, on top of that, he wants them to match. His collection boasts all-white cars, kept in one of his mansions in Miami, FL. Plus an entire garage with only black examples, which he reportedly keeps in Los Angeles, CA.
The most expensive vehicle in his collection was a one-of-two Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. He spent $4.8 million to take it home. The car was sold at an auction in 2017 for $2.6 million.
He also has more than one Bugatti. Among them, are a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, a 2011 Grand Sport, Veyrons, and the Chiron. Other expensive brands from his collection are Ferrari, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini.
Jerry Seinfeld starred in one of the world's most popular sitcoms, Seinfeld. But one of his main passions outside acting includes cars. And he combined the two by creating the web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
Seinfeld has been purchasing and selling lots of cars over the years and prides himself on a garage of over 150 units, with a value between $50 million to $150 million.
He is mostly known for his love for Porsches, although he admitted he didn't like them at first because of their "L.A. image." That changed when he drove one, though, and the rest is history.
Among the cars he owns is a 1949 Porsche 356 "Gmünd," a 1970 Porsche 911S, a 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo S "Flachbau," a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT, but also a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray "Split Window" and a 1969 Lamborghini Miura.
Cars are a big passion of his and you can notice that with a simple look at his "richforever" social media profile. He has been buying cars for years and has reached over 200 units, with more to come. He even said he is building a "car museum" for all vehicles, which would come in handy when trying to display them at his own car show, Rick Ross Car & Bike Show.
He has different color-coded garages filled with vintage cars and he has a preference for General Motors and vintage Chevys, all in impeccable condition. He doesn't just own vintage cars, though, because he has a few exotic and luxury models as daily drivers.
Jay Leno's Garage.
If it has an engine and wheels, Jay Leno is surely interested in it, no matter the cost or the risk, whether we're talking about steam cars, turbine cars, supercars, muscle cars, trucks, or motorcycles, he loves them, and owns them.
His first car was a Buick Roadmaster, and he still owns it, but he has added over 180 more in the meantime, plus 160 motorcycles.
Whether we're talking about a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe, a 1934 Duesenberg Walker Coupe, a Ford GT, a McLaren F1, a Blastolene Special, a 1939 Lagonda V12, or a Lamborghini Miura P400, he's had them all. All except a Ferrari, because, according to the talk show host, negotiating with dealerships is a challenge.
That doesn’t mean the cars he amassed over the years are not impressive.
The 29th Sultan of Brunei prides himself on the world's largest private car collection. It hosts approximately 7,000 cars and has an estimated value of over $5 billion.
He has a number of extremely rare and limited vehicles. Among them are several McLaren F1s, Ferrari F40s, Bugatti EB 110s, and more than 500 Rolls-Royces.
5 - Ralph Lauren
4 - Floyd Mayweather
3 - Jerry Seinfeld
2 - Rick Ross
1 - Jay Leno
