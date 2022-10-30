Porsche Collector Jerry Seinfeld Didn’t Like Porsches at First Because of Their L.A. Image

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld owns a lot of different Porsche models, be they older or newer models. But despite his current collection, he shared on Spike’s Car podcast that he didn’t like them back in the 80s because of the image the owners had in Los Angeles, California.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedian, actor, and car enthusiast, was a guest on Spike Feresten’s podcast, Spike’s Car, where he obviously talked about his love for Porsches.
But, at one point, the comedian revealed that he wasn’t big on the German sports car brand back in the day. He admitted, "When I was in L.A. in the 80s, I was very anti-Porsche because I didn't like the kind of guys I saw getting out of them. And I didn't want to be one of those guys."
He added that he had never been in one, didn't really know what they were all about. But the did like them as a kid in the 60s. "But then in the 80s in L.A. they had an image I didn't like," the comedian repeated.
Seinfeld went on to say that he wanted to be "contrarian" and owned a Saab 900 Turbo. "I didn't want to be in the German culture, I wanted to be Scandinavian, I thought that was more interesting."
And then he ran into Magic Club owner Mike Lacey who asked him if he ever drove one. Thanks to him, he got into a white 1988 Porsche Carrera, which got him to say "I don't care what the image is, I gotta have this experience. And that was it, I was done."
During the over one-hour episode, he also talks about the 992 GT3 Touring which was fitted with new tires and how that changes the driving experience. Meanwhile, Spike reviews Jerry's Abarth Carrera GTL, and lawyer Paul Zuckerman talks about his new Mercedes-Benz E 220. Jerry also answers questions from the listeners, including what will he do if he becomes the CEO of Porsche.
Over the years, he's owned an impressive number of classic Porsches, having as many as 46 models at one point. But he's not just holding on to them, because he often auctions some of them, leaving with millions of dollars after they sell.
