Jay Leno Reveals He Broke Several Bones During a Recent Motorcycle Accident

Less than two months ago, in mid-November, famous former TV host and avid car collector Jay Leno suffered severe burns after a car fire. And now, he revealed he has just broken his bones after a recent motorcycle accident.
Barely recovered after his recent second-degree burns following a fire in the garage of his Los Angeles home this past November, Jay Leno seems to have run out of luck and he's on the mend again. This time, the avid car collector revealed that he was involved in a motorcycle accident.
Jay Leno is to make his return to the Strip in Las Vegas on March 31, and it will be his first comedy show since the November incident. But it looks like he doesn’t have much luck with vintage vehicles anymore.
During a new interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal published on Thursday, January 26, the 72-year-old comedian shared that he is recovering again after being involved in a motorcycle crash. And it was a serious incident which left him with several broken bones.
After journalist John Katsilometes asked him how he is doing after the fire incident, Jay Leno revealed “That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So, I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”
While anyone would take an extended break after such an incident, Leno insisted that he was "ok" and that he was working over the weekend.
He clarified that the accident happened over a week ago, on January 17, while he was working on a vintage vehicle. Similar to his incident this past November, he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle, noticing there was a scent of leaking gas. And what are the odds? Back then, he was working on his 1907 White steam car, trying to fix a clogged fuel line, when the car sprayed him with gasoline, while a spark ignited the fuel.
Leno further explained, “So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”
Leno revealed during his interview that he didn't want to say anything about the accident because of the massive coverage around his first one from November. And he also joked that, "after getting burned up, you get that one for free." We’re not exactly sure that is how it works, but we hope he’ll have better luck and fewer broken bones and second-degree burns in the future.
Jay Leno is to make his return to the Strip in Las Vegas on March 31, and it will be his first comedy show since the November incident. But it looks like he doesn’t have much luck with vintage vehicles anymore.
During a new interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal published on Thursday, January 26, the 72-year-old comedian shared that he is recovering again after being involved in a motorcycle crash. And it was a serious incident which left him with several broken bones.
After journalist John Katsilometes asked him how he is doing after the fire incident, Jay Leno revealed “That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So, I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”
While anyone would take an extended break after such an incident, Leno insisted that he was "ok" and that he was working over the weekend.
He clarified that the accident happened over a week ago, on January 17, while he was working on a vintage vehicle. Similar to his incident this past November, he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle, noticing there was a scent of leaking gas. And what are the odds? Back then, he was working on his 1907 White steam car, trying to fix a clogged fuel line, when the car sprayed him with gasoline, while a spark ignited the fuel.
Leno further explained, “So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”
Leno revealed during his interview that he didn't want to say anything about the accident because of the massive coverage around his first one from November. And he also joked that, "after getting burned up, you get that one for free." We’re not exactly sure that is how it works, but we hope he’ll have better luck and fewer broken bones and second-degree burns in the future.