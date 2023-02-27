5 Celebrities Who Love to Have Color-Matching Cars

Aesthetics are very important for the rich and famous, especially for those building a brand around their image. And most celebrities go beyond having a collection of expensive cars.
With a car dealership that knows exactly their preferences on speed dial, some celebrities choose their latest models with an exterior that matches the rest of their garages. Or even their mansions or who knows what else.
They prove that owning the latest, most expensive cars is not enough if they want to show them off on social media and that they need something else to stand out.
Be they white, black, pink, or silver, there is something different about having all your cars match, and the following celebrities would not have it any differently.
His big passion is to have them all with a black exterior and keeps them in a color-coded garage. Former NFL star-turned-rapper Antonio Brown and rapper YK Osiris have given us tours of his garage, which includes several Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Mercs, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris.
To be more specific, his garage hosts a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Cullinan, and a Phantom Drophead, a Bentley Continental GT Mulliner, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Lamborghini Urus, a Ferrari 488, a GT4Lusso, an FF hatchback, plus a Portofino M, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, among others.
But back in 2015, the boxing champion used to have an all-white collection, too. He showed off a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, a Ghost, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a Range Rover, plus a couple of Bugattis. He might be thinking of continuing the white collection because he recently purchased a white Range Rover Sport.
She has been collaborating with the car shop Platinum Motorsports for over a decade, and the team knows exactly what Kim wants from her cars: she needs them all in a matching shade.
Most of her rides come with an exterior called Ghost Gray, which applies to her Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, and Lamborghini Urus. The rest are still in the grey family, going for a Satin Silver Metallic called “KK Pantone.”
We can’t fail to mention that the reality star and businesswoman revealed she dropped $100,000 to have three of her cars painted the same shade. Besides the grey-silver cars, Kim also had one of the most abominable Lamborghini Uruses out there, covered with a white fuzzy wrap.
often make an appearance on her social media, and they have something in common – they come in pink. This doesn’t come as a surprise, given that the socialite seems to be the poster girl for this shade.
Despite her $300 million net worth, the American socialite seems incredibly loyal to some of her cars. Especially the ones that she seems to drive most – a Bentley Continental GT customized to her every desire with the help of Pimp My Ride's car customizers West Coast Customs, and a BMW i8 Roadster with a holographic wrap.
Besides the two cars, not long ago, Paris also unveiled a custom golf cart, a four-seater that seems to be from Club Car, with a bright pink exterior and a rhinestone palm tree on its hood.
Over the years, besides these two, Paris also drove a Bentley Continental GT Cabriolet, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Ferrari California, and a few McLarens.
Over the years, the model and influencer owned two Rolls-Royce vehicles, a Dawn and a Cullinan, a Ferrari 488 Spider, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63. One of the cars that made an exception was her metallic purple Lamborghini Huracan she received from Rob Kardashian.
A few months back, Chyna hopped online to reveal that she had to sell some of her pricey cars because she's a single mother and had to provide for her children. The cars were a Bentley and a Lamborghini, most likely the Huracan from her ex.
That includes a lot of pink, as you might imagine. The "Anaconda" musician owns a Ferrari 488 GTB, a Bentley Continental GT, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, all pink.
Not all of Nicki's cars are in the same shade, though. Nicki also owns a few in different colors, and the list includes a two-tone red and black Range Rover SVAutobiography, a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a black Maybach 62.
They prove that owning the latest, most expensive cars is not enough if they want to show them off on social media and that they need something else to stand out.
Be they white, black, pink, or silver, there is something different about having all your cars match, and the following celebrities would not have it any differently.
Floyd Mayweather
His big passion is to have them all with a black exterior and keeps them in a color-coded garage. Former NFL star-turned-rapper Antonio Brown and rapper YK Osiris have given us tours of his garage, which includes several Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Mercs, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris.
To be more specific, his garage hosts a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Cullinan, and a Phantom Drophead, a Bentley Continental GT Mulliner, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Lamborghini Urus, a Ferrari 488, a GT4Lusso, an FF hatchback, plus a Portofino M, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, among others.
But back in 2015, the boxing champion used to have an all-white collection, too. He showed off a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, a Ghost, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a Range Rover, plus a couple of Bugattis. He might be thinking of continuing the white collection because he recently purchased a white Range Rover Sport.
Kim Kardashian
She has been collaborating with the car shop Platinum Motorsports for over a decade, and the team knows exactly what Kim wants from her cars: she needs them all in a matching shade.
Most of her rides come with an exterior called Ghost Gray, which applies to her Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, and Lamborghini Urus. The rest are still in the grey family, going for a Satin Silver Metallic called “KK Pantone.”
We can’t fail to mention that the reality star and businesswoman revealed she dropped $100,000 to have three of her cars painted the same shade. Besides the grey-silver cars, Kim also had one of the most abominable Lamborghini Uruses out there, covered with a white fuzzy wrap.
Paris Hilton
often make an appearance on her social media, and they have something in common – they come in pink. This doesn’t come as a surprise, given that the socialite seems to be the poster girl for this shade.
Despite her $300 million net worth, the American socialite seems incredibly loyal to some of her cars. Especially the ones that she seems to drive most – a Bentley Continental GT customized to her every desire with the help of Pimp My Ride's car customizers West Coast Customs, and a BMW i8 Roadster with a holographic wrap.
Besides the two cars, not long ago, Paris also unveiled a custom golf cart, a four-seater that seems to be from Club Car, with a bright pink exterior and a rhinestone palm tree on its hood.
Over the years, besides these two, Paris also drove a Bentley Continental GT Cabriolet, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Ferrari California, and a few McLarens.
Blac Chyna
Over the years, the model and influencer owned two Rolls-Royce vehicles, a Dawn and a Cullinan, a Ferrari 488 Spider, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63. One of the cars that made an exception was her metallic purple Lamborghini Huracan she received from Rob Kardashian.
A few months back, Chyna hopped online to reveal that she had to sell some of her pricey cars because she's a single mother and had to provide for her children. The cars were a Bentley and a Lamborghini, most likely the Huracan from her ex.
Nicki Minaj
That includes a lot of pink, as you might imagine. The "Anaconda" musician owns a Ferrari 488 GTB, a Bentley Continental GT, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, all pink.
Not all of Nicki's cars are in the same shade, though. Nicki also owns a few in different colors, and the list includes a two-tone red and black Range Rover SVAutobiography, a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a black Maybach 62.