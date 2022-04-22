Blac Chyna Sold Two of Her Cars Because She’s “Poor”

Having to sell off or pawn possessions to make ends meet must be a terrible experience, but for Blac Chyna, there’s pride in knowing she’s doing it to take care her of her family. There’s also consolation in knowing it could be monetized, which she did.
Blac Chyna, a popular “influencer,” fashionista, reality star and occasional rapper, is suing the Kardashian family over claims they deprived her of profits by killing off her reality show after just one season. Chyna dated the lesser-known Kardashian, Rob, with whom she starred in the defunct series and with whom she shares one child.
At the end of March this year, Chyna took to social media to say she’d sold off three of her custom vehicles on considerations like “morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support.” She needed the cash, is what she inferred. Her grand gesture needed publicizing on social media because, otherwise, what would have been the point of it?
Yesterday, Chyna was deposed in the ongoing trial, and she admitted that she actually sold just two of her cars, a Bentley and Lamborghini, presumably the purple metallic Huracan she got as a gift from her ex, Rob. According to the Daily Mail, the Kardashians’ attorney pointed out that Chyna had walked into the courtroom with a $40,000 Hermes purse on her arm, to which she said she “could be doing better.” At the same time, Chyna said she made roughly $1 million per endorsement deal, and that she’d had plenty of new deals in recent months.
The takeaway from this is, number one, never take anything at face value on social media, especially when it comes to these so-called influencers. Secondly, when you have a celebrity with an estimated worth of $10 million, the word “poor” rings differently than for us regular mortals. For Blac Chyna, it means selling two of her six custom vehicles, while still raking in the cash.
She will probably wipe away her poor-person tears in her two Rolls-Royces, the Ferrari 488 Spider, or the Mercedes G-Wagen, which are all still parked in her driveway.
