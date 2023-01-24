Paris Hilton Is All About Pink Even When Golfing, Goes for Custom Golf Cart

If there were a poster girl for pink, American socialite Paris Hilton would easily get the job. And not because she might be a nepo baby, but because she loves pink more than anything. And she proves that by recently driving a pink golf cart.
Paris Hilton has always openly shared her love for pink without any second thoughts. Her cars, a Bentley Continental GT and a BMW i8 Roadster are very glamorous, but also very girly. Her luxury coupe comes with a pink exterior thanks to her collaboration with the famous car customizers West Coast Customs, while the roadster features a holographic wrap.
And she just continued to prove that pink is one of her trademarks. The 41-year-old socialite just attended the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions, which is a women's professional golf tournament on the LPGA Tour in Orlando, Florida, sponsored by Hilton. And Paris, naturally, drove a golf cart around. She was also in charge of entertainment as a DJ later that day.
The vehicle came in a bright pink, as you might expect, with a palm tree on its hood, similar to the open work palm on the tournament trophy. Only that Paris' seems to be made of rhinestones. She also wore a Barbie-inspired outfit in powder pink and white, complete with a pair of silver round-toed high heels. Paris captioned her post, which features pictures of her in the golf cart: “Serving Barbiecore golf vibes at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.”
And she didn’t just drive around the course but also gave a go on the golf course, too. She had her own white golf bag that had her name embroidered in pink. Paris took her stance and put the ball directly into the hole in front of her. She joked, "Oh, hey there. Just warming up." And then she threw away her golf club behind her, with the footage edited so that the golf club landed directly in her custom golfing bag.
Coming back to her golf cart, the four-seater seems to be from Club Car, the Tempo model, which is available both with electric and gas powertrains. The electric one has a power output of 3.3 horsepower, good enough to help the cart reach a top speed of 15 mph (24.1 kph). It comes with six eight-volt, single-point batteries. Meanwhile, the gas version has a 429-cc Kohler engine with overhead valve, rated at 14 horsepower, reaching top speeds between 12 to 15 mph (19 to 24 kph).
Paris Hilton usually likes to drive, and the “Stars Are Bling” singer stays loyal to her cars but is always trying out new things. Whether it’s a Super73 bike at Burning Man, an e-scooter inside her house, or a Bolt e-scooter in Belgium, Paris Hilton always knows how to slive (her trademark portmanteau word for slay and live your best life). And now, that included a pink golf cart.
Paris Hilton is on site and she has quite the cart pic.twitter.com/3O3ddDAv9i— Zephyr Melton (@zephyrmelton) January 21, 2023