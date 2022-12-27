Paris Hilton Celebrated Christmas in the Most "Paris" Way, on a Sunreef Yacht

If you ever wondered how extremely wealthy people spend their wealth, Paris Hilton has the answer for you: apparently, it’s on a yacht. In her case, one from Sunreef Yachts.
Christmas is marketed as the most wonderful time of the year, which includes yummy food, gift-giving, and spending time with family members you don’t see often. But it’s also a time when you have to spend hours decorating your home, cooking, and organizing things. It looks like Paris Hilton decided she wanted to relax this Christmas and did so in the most Paris way: on a yacht.
The famous socialite shared a glimpse of how her Christmas looked like in “Paradise,” while sailing in the Bahamas. She and her husband, Carter Reum, wore matching Christmas-themed pajamas and shared pictures next to a Christmas tree on the yacht, but also from the deck. And yes, it even included quite a few Christmas decorations.
The vessel is called Pronto and it's an 80 Power model from Sunreef Yachts. It comes with a length of 78.6 ft (23.95 m) with a maximum beam of 39.4 ft (12 m). It's put in motion by twin engines rated at 1,200 horsepower each. The yacht has enough space to accommodate up to nine guests in three cabins plus a master suite, all decorated with natural wood and navy blue upholstery. There’s also space for four crew members there to make sure the passengers have everything they need in order to make their stay as relaxing and comfortable as possible.
Sunreef describes the 80 Power Pronto as a "remarkable luxury catamaran built to achieve the highest level of comfort and luxury," which is probably why Paris Hilton went for it for her Christmas getaway. It comes with teak floors and an earthy color scheme, with a vast relaxation area with two big L-shaped sofas.
Onboard there's a dining space, a wet bar, a large sunpad, and a jacuzzi. There are also jet skis and other water toys available if you're in need of more adventure.
Prior to "flying off to Paradise," Paris and Carter got into the Christmas spirit at their "beautiful new home" in Los Angeles, California, as per one of her most recent posts. But even their new home wasn't exotic enough, so the Bahamas was even more appealing.
Paris and Carter's vacation comes just a few days after they had a fun trip at Disneyland, where they celebrated Nicky Hilton's youngest daughter, Teddy's fifth birthday, and getting there in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van “party bus.”
Paris usually spends a lot of time on yachts, as she also celebrated her birthday on board a luxury vessel, and since she is famous for her love for luxury, a Christmas on a yacht is not that surprising at all coming from her.
