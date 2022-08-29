Paris Hilton Supports Britney Spears' New Single by Dancing on Her Pink Bentley

Paris Hilton is showing her support to her friend, Britney Spears, after the release of her new single, “Hold Me Closer.” In a move that's very on brand for Paris, she blasted the song as she danced all over her pink Bentley Continental GT in a matching outfit.
Britney Spears has just released her first single in six years, a collaboration song with Sir Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.” And her friend, Paris Hilton, is showing her support all the way.
In a new video posted recently on her Instagram account, Paris matched her Bentley Continental GT as she blasted the song and lip-synced to the lyrics. At some point, she even hopped on the hood as she continued dancing. She also promoted the song in the caption, writing that “I will be playing it on repeat until further notice!”
Paris and Britney’s friendship was the strongest around 2007, but the American socialite has proven her loyalty to the Pop Princess numerous times, including during Britney’s struggles with her conservatorship. And, despite the fact that Paris’s entire lifestyle seems to include a lot of luxury, she shows that, if you take care of things, they last.
This also applies to her Bentley Continental GT. The vehicle is not new by any means, as she's had it for over a decade. Paris purchased the luxury car in the late 2000s, reportedly paying around $220k for it. In November 2012, the famous car customizing shop West Coast Custom introduced an upgraded, pinkified version of the luxury at SEMA 2012. While this is far from everyone's cup of tea, it managed to convey Paris' personality perfectly, which is why Paris has had it for so many years.
Despite her $300 million net worth, Paris seems to stick by her girly vehicles, her pink Bentley and her holographic-wrapped BMW i8 Roadster. And of course, she also stands by all her friends, as proven in the video attached below.
