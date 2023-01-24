Moovit’s Live Transit Line Location Information Is the Feature Commuters Needed

While Google is betting big on the public transportation mode that’s bundled with Google Maps, there are plenty of other apps out there that provide more advanced functionality in this regard.
Without a doubt, Moovit is one of the leading names on this side of the software market, as its mobile apps push the concept of urban mobility to a completely new level.
The most recent updates received by the iOS version of the app align with this effort, as they bring new goodies to specifically make using transit a more straightforward experience.
Launched in December, but now apparently available for all users following the January updates (the most recent version on the App Store is 5.110.0), the new functionality supports viewing the live location of an approaching transit line right on the mobile device.
As I said, this feature originally debuted a month ago, but the initial implementation wasn’t necessarily working properly. I tried it on several occasions, but the data wasn’t updated in real-time, therefore, making the live location updates pretty inaccurate. The latest builds that went live for iPhone users bring everything back to normal, so now you can view this information without worrying that the information isn’t up to date, mostly just like you follow your Uber coming to pick you up.
Then, thanks to information based on real-time GPS data provided by transit lines, Moovit can provide real-time updates on where the line was last seen. The dev team says you’ll also get service alerts for a selected line, but for some reason, I didn’t manage to get these to work just yet.
Other than that, the new functionality shows precisely why Moovit comes in so handy. The real-time updates are available for pretty much any transit type, such as buses, trains, trams, subways, and ferries, as long as the real-time GPS data is shared by the operator.
There’s not much you need to do to get access to these features, Just update the app to the latest versions already available on the App Store and you’re good to go.
Otherwise, Moovit continues to be the feature that makes transit rides a lot more convenient. The application provides a rich set of details to users, including real-time arrivals and alerts, while also packing new-generation capabilities such as the AR-based Way Finder to view bus and train stops.
The live directions come in handy, particularly when trying to find bus stops and other transit lines, with the live guidance working similarly to the one available in Google Maps. However, the information is provided in a more convenient way, especially in the United States, where the application already covers most public transit agencies. At this point, the parent company says it supports buses and transit in no more, no less than 112 countries across the globe.
The most recent updates received by the iOS version of the app align with this effort, as they bring new goodies to specifically make using transit a more straightforward experience.
Launched in December, but now apparently available for all users following the January updates (the most recent version on the App Store is 5.110.0), the new functionality supports viewing the live location of an approaching transit line right on the mobile device.
As I said, this feature originally debuted a month ago, but the initial implementation wasn’t necessarily working properly. I tried it on several occasions, but the data wasn’t updated in real-time, therefore, making the live location updates pretty inaccurate. The latest builds that went live for iPhone users bring everything back to normal, so now you can view this information without worrying that the information isn’t up to date, mostly just like you follow your Uber coming to pick you up.
Then, thanks to information based on real-time GPS data provided by transit lines, Moovit can provide real-time updates on where the line was last seen. The dev team says you’ll also get service alerts for a selected line, but for some reason, I didn’t manage to get these to work just yet.
Other than that, the new functionality shows precisely why Moovit comes in so handy. The real-time updates are available for pretty much any transit type, such as buses, trains, trams, subways, and ferries, as long as the real-time GPS data is shared by the operator.
There’s not much you need to do to get access to these features, Just update the app to the latest versions already available on the App Store and you’re good to go.
Otherwise, Moovit continues to be the feature that makes transit rides a lot more convenient. The application provides a rich set of details to users, including real-time arrivals and alerts, while also packing new-generation capabilities such as the AR-based Way Finder to view bus and train stops.
The live directions come in handy, particularly when trying to find bus stops and other transit lines, with the live guidance working similarly to the one available in Google Maps. However, the information is provided in a more convenient way, especially in the United States, where the application already covers most public transit agencies. At this point, the parent company says it supports buses and transit in no more, no less than 112 countries across the globe.