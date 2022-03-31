Being a single mother is hard, and you have to make a lot of sacrifices when it comes to your time, budget, energy, and more. And among those sacrifices, Blac Chyna claims she had to give up three of her cars... because she’s a single mother.
Angela Renee White is known as Blac Chyna. She is a model, TV personality, and aspiring singer with a big passion for cars. Her collection seems to have kickstarted with her relationship with Rob Kardashian, who comes from a big family of car lovers. Or maybe even before that, when she dated rapper Tyga.
When she and Rob got engaged, he thought of the perfect engagement gift: a purple metallic Lamborghini Huracan.
Her collection grew, and she owns two Rolls-Royce cars, a Cullinan and a Dawn, a Ferrari 488 Spider, and a Mercedes G-Wagen. She also prefers them in white.
And she loves flaunting them on social media, because they’re all amazing models. But now the model and aspiring singer has just revealed on Twitter that she had to “give up three of my cars” because she’s a single mother and doesn’t receive child support. She didn’t mention which cars she gave up, but it’s very less likely to believe she’d give up her Rolls-Royce convertible.
Blac Chyna is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million, which is more than enough to cover her and her daughter, Dream, and her son, King Cairo’s expenses.
But as she complained about selling her cars for “my reasons,” both fathers of her babies, Kardashian and rapper Tyga, stepped forward and shared they pay for the children’s private schools and the kids spend the majority of the week at their houses, so they shouldn’t pay for child support, too.
So why did Blac Chyna actually give up her cars? According to Tyga and Rob Kardashian, not because of the lack of money.
Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA— Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) March 30, 2022