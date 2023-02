Black-on-Black 1967 Dodge Coronet Is One of the First R/Ts Ever Built, Rocks 440 V8

But that's not to say that the Coronet itself was a mundane car. Sure, the Coronet was most popular in four-door sedan and station wagon guise at the time, but Dodge also offered two-door versions with high-performance engines. The 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8, for instance, became available in the Coronet in 1966, as soon as Chrysler began offering it in road-going models.What's more, Dodge also used the Coronet to introduce the R/T high-performance trim level. That's right, the badge that became famous for its presence on high-performance Charger and Challenger models was actually born on the company's bread-and-butter intermediate.Dodge launched the Coronet R/T for the 1967 model year, one year before a similar package was added to the Charger and three years before the Challenger even existed. Only available on the two-door hardtop and convertible models, the R/T came standard with the massive 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) 440 V8, while the 426 HEMI was optional. These mills were rated at 375 and 425 horsepower, respectively.While the Coronet was a big hit in 1967 with almost 185,000 units sold, only 10,181 customers went with the more expensive R/T package. Only 628 of them were convertibles, leaving only 9,553 two-door hardtops with the iconic badge. Granted, that number doesn't make the 1967 Coronet R/T particularly rare, but well-maintained examples are hard to find nowadays. Like this black-on-black beauty here.I admit I'm not a big fan of black cars. As a Mopar enthusiast, I'm more into the High Impact colors that adorned late 1960s cars. But this Coronet R/T looks downright amazing and the black paint turns it into an unassuming sleeper.But it wasn't always like that. You see, while this R/T spent most of its life with the same owner, it was also kept in storage for a very long time. To the point where it started to have rust issues and needed restoration.Fortunately, the much-needed refresh came in 2012 and the Mopar still looks the part after more than a decade. And the even better news is that it's still paired with its original V8 engine. It's not a 426 HEMI car , of which only 283 were built, but the 440 RB V8 is the next best thing in terms of oomph and exhaust note. Check it out in the video below.