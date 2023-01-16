This 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T Is a Rare HEMI Gem In a Mysterious Color

First produced from 1949 to 1959 as a full-size car, the Dodge Coronet returned as a midsize vehicle in 1965. The nameplate proved popular, moving 209,000 units in its first year as a midsize. Needing a competitor against the big-block Pontiac GTO and the Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396, Dodge launched the Coronet R/T in 1967.
A high-performance version of the two-door Coronet aimed at "drag racing enthusiasts," the R/T came standard with the company's largest V8 at the time, the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB. It delivered a solid 375 horsepower. The only option was the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI, rated at 425 horsepower.
But while it was potent enough to give the competition a run for its money, the Coronet R/T was far from popular in 1967. Met with somewhat poor reviews due to its mundane styling, the Coronet R/T was considered way too aggressive when equipped with the 426 HEMI V8. As a result, Dodge sold only 349 R/Ts fitted with the optional engine.
That figure also includes the W023 Super Stock, a factory-built and road-legal dragster, of which 55 were built. But it also includes a handful of vehicles that saw daylight in one or two examples. And if we also eliminate the only four R/T HEMI Convertibles ever built, we're left with just 283 cars of the R/T HEMI Hardtop variety. The orange example you see here is one of those rare cars.
But it's actually much rarer than the aforementioned number. First, we can split the 283 units based on the two transmission choices that were available with the HEMI. Dodge sold 121 with the four-speed manual and 162 with the three-speed automatic. This no-post car is part of the latter run.
But now that I've narrowed it down to engine and transmission combos, I need to point out that many 1967 Dodge Coronet R/Ts didn't make it into the 21st century. Because they were far less popular than the hot-looking Dodge Chargers and Plymouth Road Runners, many of them were sent to the scrapyard when the Malaise Era kicked in. Yes, it's impossible to figure out how many survived, but we're probably looking at fewer than 100 HEMI automatics.
The R/T you see here was lucky enough to end up with a very loving owner. Paul is the second owner and acquired the Mopar sometime in the 1970s. And not only he used it as a daily driver for many years, but he also took to the local drag strip on Sundays. But despite getting a lot of action, it looks ready for any Concours d'Elegance thanks to a comprehensive restoration. And yes, it's spending its retirement years as a show car.
But it's not just the rare 426 HEMI V8 engine that makes it special. The orange paint is also unusual, to say the least. That's because Dodge did not offer this hue for the 1967 model year. At least not for passenger cars.
Customers had more than 20 regular colors to choose from and the palette included bronze, gold, two shades of red, and yellow, but nothing closer to the orange that adorns this Coronet. However, the company's color palette for trucks did include Omaha Orange from 1964 to 1969. Could it be one of those special-order cars? Well, the owner doesn't say, but if that's the case, we're definitely looking at a one-of-one example.
One that looks incredibly cool, just like the special-order 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona that was auctioned off for a whopping $407,000 in January 2023. Check it out in the video below.
