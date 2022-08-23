Marvelous 1932 Duesenberg Crowned Best of Show at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

The car crowned Best of Show at this year’s edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is a stunning 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo that “marries American might with European style.”
No less than 40 international cars from 18 countries and 33 states paraded on the show lawn at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, but the one-of-a-kind Duesenberg really stood out from the crowd.
Owned by Lee R. Anderson Sr. of Naples, Florida, the winning car is a beauty to behold, featuring a first-class classic design signed off by famous French coachbuilder Giuseppe Figoni. The only Figoni Duesenberg, actually, according to the owners.
There is also an interesting story behind this torpedo-tailed roadster, which makes it even more special. The car, initially owned by a sugar grower from Peru, had been separated into two when it eventually came to the US. Its Figoni body was mounted on another chassis, while the Duesenberg chassis and powertrain received a new body.
RM Sotheby’s Rob Myers did the car justice by reuniting the two parts for current owner Lee R. Anderson, so the car you see here wears its original coachwork. The restoration process took around three years to complete, and as you can see, it was well worth it.
“This car has been a dream for us for a number of years because it was separated 70 years ago. Part of it went one way, and the other the other way, and we are able to buy both of those cars, and then put it back together as original,” explained Anderson.
The winning Figoni Duesenberg competed against a 1930 Duesenberg J Graber Cabriolet, a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Coupe, and a 1951 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Stabilimenti Farina Cabriolet.
The 2022 edition of the highly-anticipated car contest also featured commemorative categories to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lincoln and the 24 Hours of Le Mans and raised $2.7 million for charity. The complete list of winners can be found on the event’s webpage.
