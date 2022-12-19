1969 Dodge Coronet ‘R/T’ Convertible Takes a 440ci Stroll Down Magnum Memory Lane

Back during the middle of the 1960s, it wasn’t the Charger or Challenger nameplates that represented Dodge across the best-selling charts.
It was not due to a lack of popularity, of course. The Dodge Challenger was only born in 1969 for the 1970 model year, and the Charger had to piggyback on the top-selling model to present a proper response to the Rambler Marlin, Ford Mustang, or Plymouth Barracuda, among others, from 1966.
Instead, the best-selling nameplate for 1965 was the resurgent Coronet, which was reintroduced for the model year based on the intermediate B-body architecture in place of the Dodge Polara model that rekindled its full-size affection. As for its success, well, it’s easy to grasp – due to the sheer number of two- and four-door body styles, plus the numerous engine and trim options.
Navigating the maze of classic Coronets would not be easy for anyone, but let us simplify things a bit, courtesy of the good folks over at Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. They have a fitting example for sale, a 1969 Dodge Coronet ‘R/T’ Convertible (it is labeled as a Coronet 500 because it’s a tribute R/T build) dressed up in blue over a white soft-top and vinyl interior that is seemingly ready to take anyone down a 440ci V8 stroll across the Magnum memory lane.
As such, it is easy to imagine why this cool example of the late 1960s muscle car mania was fitted with one of the most beloved engines across the Mopar realm – and the Magnum may be second only to the Hemi series if you ask many enthusiasts. That is one point in its favor, along with the nostalgia-infused appearance.
Another would be the carefully maintained looks – considering this Coronet does have a new white convertible top, but the body was repainted, and the interior reupholstered around two decades ago, according to the dealer’s short description. Other important highlights include the 440ci 4bbl V8 Magnum engine mated to a 727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission, plus the 48,883 miles (78,670 km) inscribed on the odometer.
As for the pricing details, prepare to be dazed or amazed, depending on your point of view, by the online quotation of exactly $49,900!
Instead, the best-selling nameplate for 1965 was the resurgent Coronet, which was reintroduced for the model year based on the intermediate B-body architecture in place of the Dodge Polara model that rekindled its full-size affection. As for its success, well, it’s easy to grasp – due to the sheer number of two- and four-door body styles, plus the numerous engine and trim options.
Navigating the maze of classic Coronets would not be easy for anyone, but let us simplify things a bit, courtesy of the good folks over at Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. They have a fitting example for sale, a 1969 Dodge Coronet ‘R/T’ Convertible (it is labeled as a Coronet 500 because it’s a tribute R/T build) dressed up in blue over a white soft-top and vinyl interior that is seemingly ready to take anyone down a 440ci V8 stroll across the Magnum memory lane.
As such, it is easy to imagine why this cool example of the late 1960s muscle car mania was fitted with one of the most beloved engines across the Mopar realm – and the Magnum may be second only to the Hemi series if you ask many enthusiasts. That is one point in its favor, along with the nostalgia-infused appearance.
Another would be the carefully maintained looks – considering this Coronet does have a new white convertible top, but the body was repainted, and the interior reupholstered around two decades ago, according to the dealer’s short description. Other important highlights include the 440ci 4bbl V8 Magnum engine mated to a 727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission, plus the 48,883 miles (78,670 km) inscribed on the odometer.
As for the pricing details, prepare to be dazed or amazed, depending on your point of view, by the online quotation of exactly $49,900!