1969 Dodge Coronet ‘R/T’ Convertible Takes a 440ci Stroll Down Magnum Memory Lane

More on this:

1 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Is Just a ‘Super Sport’ Tribute, Albeit a Cheap One

2 All I Want for Christmas Is $95K and Some Spare Change to Enjoy This Vintage Coach Bus

3 Clean Looking 1969 Pontiac GTO Had the Same Caretaker Since 1973, Priced Sensibly

4 Restored, Numbers-Matching 1974 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 Looks Stunning

5 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Rocks a 351ci Cobra Jet V8 and Other Tasty Mods for Just $45k