Clean Looking 1969 Pontiac GTO Had the Same Caretaker Since 1973, Priced Sensibly

Widely accepted as the harbinger of America’s muscle car lifestyle, the 1964 Pontiac GTO was born at the right moment in automotive history.
And, although the nameplate’s moniker was inspired by the iconic Ferrari 250 GTO, most fans came to colloquially think of it as a placeholder for the bare essentials, aka ‘gas, tires, and oil.’ By the way, did anyone know that GTOs also had quite a few nicknames, but the one that stuck was ‘goat?’ And it wasn’t short for “greatest of all time,” be sure of that…
Anyway, the second generation, which started production in 1968 and lasted until 1972, also brought another fun fact: hidden lights. Part of the first major redesign, the fashionable styling trait landed on the GTO but not the Chevy Chevelle, Olds Cutlass, and Buick Skylark, along with the cool Endura rubber front bumper. But enough with the trivia, as we have a 1969 ‘Goat’ to discuss.
It’s a sturdy, subtle, and sensible one – hence the prior ‘shocker’ revelations. But now we can be serious again, all while looking at this second-gen example that’s tucked proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with a 400ci V8 under the hood and rational mileage. Actually, everything is logical about it, come to think about it.
The exterior features an unassuming Palladium Silver color and a black vinyl top that is matched by the all-black vinyl interior. It has been in the possession of the same person since back in 1973, so there is no need to wonder how come it looks pristine even after all these years. Plus, it has decidedly sensible mileage on the odometer – just 33,809 miles (aka 54,410 km), which are presumably as real as you and me.
Last, but not least, there is an original 350-hp 400ci V8 under the hood, and power is sent to the rear wheels through a ubiquitous three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic 400 automatic transmission. All in all, not a bad-sounding package (especially with the new performance mufflers), if we also consider the $41,900 asking price, right?
