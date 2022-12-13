1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Is Just a ‘Super Sport’ Tribute, Albeit It's a Cheap One

A mid-sized series based on the General Motors A-body platform, the Chevrolet Chevelle was produced throughout just three generations, for the 1964 through 1978 model years.
Still, it gained a massive cult following among classic car enthusiasts and Chevy fans. This may be due to the overabundance of body styles, like coupes, sedans, convertibles, station wagons, and – of course – the legendary El Camino coupe utility. But variants also played a crucial role, from Lagunas to Yenko Chevelles and Super Sports.
As such, no wonder everyone wants the Chevelle Holy Grail – aka a big-block SS version! Well, maybe this may not fulfill all your Chevy dreams, depending on your level of lenience regarding the sometimes outrageous ‘tribute’ movement. This is because we have noticed a fresh addition to the proud inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, a 1969 Chevy Chevelle.
This acts as a subtle, white-over-black (with matching stripes and vinyl top) SS tribute – but at least it’s a true big-block Chevy, thanks to the 396ci V8 engine residing under the hood. Sure, not everything looks perfect - notice the almost-torn roof cover inside - but from afar, it may not even matter when hearing the 396ci V8 rumble and knowing it’s such a classic one.
Plus, the exterior packs those always-cool Rallye-style wheels that make you relish the fact that people were able to create such neat muscle cars. Also, let us not forget about the all-black interior (that could certainly benefit from some post-sale TLC), or the automatic transmission. Besides, one other highlight is the sensible mileage – there are just 71,082 miles (114,395 km) on the odometer, which is not that bad for a vehicle that is more than half a century old.
Last, but never least, comes the issue of the dealership’s asking price. Well, this sure feels like a sensible quotation, given all the details, so how does $31,900 sound to you?
As such, no wonder everyone wants the Chevelle Holy Grail – aka a big-block SS version! Well, maybe this may not fulfill all your Chevy dreams, depending on your level of lenience regarding the sometimes outrageous ‘tribute’ movement. This is because we have noticed a fresh addition to the proud inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, a 1969 Chevy Chevelle.
This acts as a subtle, white-over-black (with matching stripes and vinyl top) SS tribute – but at least it’s a true big-block Chevy, thanks to the 396ci V8 engine residing under the hood. Sure, not everything looks perfect - notice the almost-torn roof cover inside - but from afar, it may not even matter when hearing the 396ci V8 rumble and knowing it’s such a classic one.
Plus, the exterior packs those always-cool Rallye-style wheels that make you relish the fact that people were able to create such neat muscle cars. Also, let us not forget about the all-black interior (that could certainly benefit from some post-sale TLC), or the automatic transmission. Besides, one other highlight is the sensible mileage – there are just 71,082 miles (114,395 km) on the odometer, which is not that bad for a vehicle that is more than half a century old.
Last, but never least, comes the issue of the dealership’s asking price. Well, this sure feels like a sensible quotation, given all the details, so how does $31,900 sound to you?