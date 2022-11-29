Restored, Numbers-Matching 1974 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 Looks Stunning

Produced between 1967 and 2002, the Pontiac Firebird is one of those American automobiles that may be instantly recognizable anywhere around the world.
That is mostly Burt Reynolds and Hal Needham’s fault for making the 1977 road action-comedy flick Smokey and the Bandit such an international endeavor of film and automotive passion. But that is not the only Hollywood appearance from the Firebird Trans Am.
For example, a 1974 model year Firebird was also driven by Jim Rockford (James Garner) in the pilot movie and the first season of The Rockford Files, a popular detective drama TV series that’s still in syndication even today. And if you liked the television appearance but never cared for Rockford’s change of another model year for each passing season, here is your chance to own a piece of the Firebird Trans Am memorabilia.
True, this 1974 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is not related to any of these Hollywood icons, but that does not mean the rare SD-455 example is not worth a second look. Dressed in a mesmerizing Buccaneer Red exterior shade and fitted with a matching crimson interior, it will surely stand out in any classic muscle car crowd, either for the right or wrong reasons. But it may not matter, as it is going to be the star of the show, for sure.
Besides, there is nothing left to do but go out and drive it. As such, the dealership – it proudly resides in the tender loving care of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors – claims a rotisserie restoration process in the description, along with the sweet music of a numbers-matching 455ci SD-455 V8 powertrain along with a numbers-matching TH400 automatic transmission.
As for other details, there are 53,743 miles (86,491 km) on the odometer and an even higher asking price of no less than $112,900!
For example, a 1974 model year Firebird was also driven by Jim Rockford (James Garner) in the pilot movie and the first season of The Rockford Files, a popular detective drama TV series that’s still in syndication even today. And if you liked the television appearance but never cared for Rockford’s change of another model year for each passing season, here is your chance to own a piece of the Firebird Trans Am memorabilia.
True, this 1974 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is not related to any of these Hollywood icons, but that does not mean the rare SD-455 example is not worth a second look. Dressed in a mesmerizing Buccaneer Red exterior shade and fitted with a matching crimson interior, it will surely stand out in any classic muscle car crowd, either for the right or wrong reasons. But it may not matter, as it is going to be the star of the show, for sure.
Besides, there is nothing left to do but go out and drive it. As such, the dealership – it proudly resides in the tender loving care of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors – claims a rotisserie restoration process in the description, along with the sweet music of a numbers-matching 455ci SD-455 V8 powertrain along with a numbers-matching TH400 automatic transmission.
As for other details, there are 53,743 miles (86,491 km) on the odometer and an even higher asking price of no less than $112,900!