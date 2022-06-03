Burt Reynolds' Custom 1978 Pontiac Firebird Formula Is One Badass Car, Packs 8.2L V8

Purchased by Burt Reynolds in 2016, then modified in the style of Bandit Darville’s Trans Am, the Firebird Formula in the photo gallery isn’t your typical collectible. Investment-grade collectible would be suitable to describe this wicked '78, bearer of chassis number 2U87L8N183594.
Originally painted in platinum, this fine restomod was refinished in black and gold by Restore a Muscle Car of Nebraska. Pictured on snowflake-style wheels mounted with sticky tires from Nitto, the four-seat coupe is rocking Detroit Speed mini-tubbed rear wheel wells and QA1 coil-over dampers.
Behind the 18-inch wheels, you will notice Wilwood-branded calipers that squeeze slotted and drilled rotors on every corner. Fitted with a Shaker-style hood, vented fenders, dual exhaust outlets, vinyl stickers for the front and rear glass, fog lights, a rear spoiler, and a CB antenna, the Firebird Formula flaunts “Be Safe!” and Reynolds’ signature on the glove box in gold ink.
Trimmed in black and gold, the cabin is equipped with a CB radio from Cobra, high-fidelity speakers from JL Audio, and a CD player from Pioneer. Bucket seats with oh-so-classy piping also need to be mentioned, along with a Hurst-sourced gear shifter for the upgraded Tremec five-speed manual.
A line-lock system is present as well, which is exactly what you’d expect in a car that flaunts 8.2 liters of Butler Performance magic. The 500ci V8 is augmented with FAST XFI Sportsman engine management, March pulleys, aluminum cylinder heads, ceramic headers, and Spintec mufflers for the custom-fabricated exhaust system. Offered with a clean California title and a photograph of Burt next to the vehicle, this attention-grabbing Ponty is fitted with a three-spoke wheel that frames a 10,000-rpm tachometer and a digital odometer that shows a little under 3,500 miles (5,633 kilometers).
Currently located in Santa Monica, the ex–Burt Reynolds 1978 Pontiac Firebird Formula is going for $101,777 on Bring a Trailer at press time. The digital auctioneer’s gavel will strike “Sold!” next Wednesday on June 8th.
