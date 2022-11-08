1978 Pontiac Trans Am Y88 With 6.6L V8 Flaunts Those Special WS6 and Gold Packs

As far as Pontiac Trans Am muscle cars are concerned, everyone knows the Y82 black with gold treatment because of the late Burt Reynolds’ Smokey and the Bandit appearance.
But there were other special Trans Am builds that are worth a look. For 1978 alone, for example, Pontiac offered the variation of a Y88 Special Appearance Package, giving Trans Ams the all-gold and tan treatment. Every unit was dressed up in ritzy paint code 51 Solar Gold attire, always featuring a complimenting code 62 Camel Tan interior, brown pinstriping, and a newly designed five-color bird hood decal.
Plus, it also featured the introduction of the Fisher-style T-Top roof with bespoke gold-tinted Fisher glass tops. Interestingly, General Motors had to ditch the Y88 Pontiac Trans Am pretty quickly because of paint color issues, making the option a coveted collectible. Of course, it is always way better to grab a neatly restored example rather than a major rebuild project, right?
Well, fans of the series may be in luck, as New York-based Motorcar Classics says it has an extremely rare, fully documented restored 1978 Firebird Trans Am featuring the special Y88 and WS6 packages. That is like striking a double gold load for classic car aficionados, frankly.
This Gold Bird Trans Am is also said to come fully loaded with many factory options such as AC, the 400ci (6.6-liter) V8 with the WS6 performance package, a four-speed auto tranny, powered steering / doors / windows / trunk release, SnowFlake wheels, disc brakes, and many more. More importantly, one additional highlight is the 296-mile (476 km) readout on the odometer since the car was fully restored.
Everything is fully documented, including the subtle upgrades like the Alpine sound system and Dakota digital instrument gauge cluster setup. One last thing to worry about is the asking price, of course. Well, no one is going to expect this to come cheap, right? So, the special Gold Bird Trans Am has a quotation of $79,900, but – as always – the dealership is also open to customer-submitted offers!
Plus, it also featured the introduction of the Fisher-style T-Top roof with bespoke gold-tinted Fisher glass tops. Interestingly, General Motors had to ditch the Y88 Pontiac Trans Am pretty quickly because of paint color issues, making the option a coveted collectible. Of course, it is always way better to grab a neatly restored example rather than a major rebuild project, right?
Well, fans of the series may be in luck, as New York-based Motorcar Classics says it has an extremely rare, fully documented restored 1978 Firebird Trans Am featuring the special Y88 and WS6 packages. That is like striking a double gold load for classic car aficionados, frankly.
This Gold Bird Trans Am is also said to come fully loaded with many factory options such as AC, the 400ci (6.6-liter) V8 with the WS6 performance package, a four-speed auto tranny, powered steering / doors / windows / trunk release, SnowFlake wheels, disc brakes, and many more. More importantly, one additional highlight is the 296-mile (476 km) readout on the odometer since the car was fully restored.
Everything is fully documented, including the subtle upgrades like the Alpine sound system and Dakota digital instrument gauge cluster setup. One last thing to worry about is the asking price, of course. Well, no one is going to expect this to come cheap, right? So, the special Gold Bird Trans Am has a quotation of $79,900, but – as always – the dealership is also open to customer-submitted offers!