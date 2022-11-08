1978 Pontiac Trans Am Y88 With 6.6L V8 Flaunts Those Special WS6 and Gold Packs

More on this:

1 1950 Mercury Eight Convertible Flaunts Bored and Stroked Flathead V8, Impeccable Looks

2 Classic 1983 Datsun 280ZX 2+2 GL Oozes 1980s Coolness and Won’t Even Break the Bank

3 1985 Buick Regal Qualifies as a Perfect 600-HP Sleeper, if Not for That LSX Reveal

4 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Cameo Carrier Ditched the Hard Task Force Life, and It Shows

5 Rare, Beautiful 1962 Jaguar Mark II 3.8L Sedan Is a Cream Ode to Times Long Gone