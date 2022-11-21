1978 Chevy K5 Blazer Is up for Grabs With Lots of Patina and Modern LS1 Stamina

General Motors is more interested in further botching the host of iconic nameplates it had previously allowed to rest in peace than giving fans what they are dreaming of.
The all-new Buick Electra E5, which has now morphed into a fully electric (bland) crossover SUV, was recently spotted completely undisguised in China. So, does anyone still wonder why Chevy K5 Blazer enthusiasts are weary of the Blazer EV’s potential for SS performance? Not us, frankly.
We probably have to admit that GM’s head honchos are not going to give Chevy fans the modern tools that could better fight the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler assault. Hey, even Volkswagen might be on to something cooler with the Scout EV pickup truck and SUV revival. As such, let us take shelter in the patina arms of the used car market’s world.
Over there, we have a 1978 Chevy K5 Blazer looking all creamy and yellow/orange/black-striped with a formerly white (now it’s a shade of filthy gray) top and an exterior-matching tan interior. The vintage SUV sits proudly – complete with lots and lots of rust, eh, sorry, I meant patina – in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
And fans of the K5 Blazer series will easily notice that something is amiss with this classic off-road SUV. That would be the fact that it seems unlikely it will ever go on rock-crawling or dune-bashing adventures now that it has been tastily modified for a sporty, street-SUV lifestyle. And the description gives us some of the cool upgrades: QA1 front coil over suspension and sway bar kit, rack and pinion steering, Corsart Wheels, and more.
But the real hero of the transformation resides under the hood alongside an aluminum radiator with electric fans: a fully resealed 5.7-liter LS1 V8 (with brand-new LS swap harness) that is now hooked to a fully rebuilt 4L60E auto transmission with TBBS converter and HD2 kit. Of course, that makes this K5 Blazer anything but cheap – so there is also a $54,900 asking price attached to it.
