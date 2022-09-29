1968 Pontiac Firebird Found in Long-Term Garage Storage Is Too Original to Ignore

For a classic car, the concept of long-term storage is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it could beautifully preserve the metal and the paint, obviously if the vehicle is sitting in a temperature-controlled garage where the level of humidity doesn’t come with an increased likelihood of rust.
On the other hand, a shed, a barn, or a carport could turn an otherwise handsome legend into a useless pile of metal, as the invasion of rust is typically just a matter of time.
This 1967 Pontiac Firebird comes to highlight just how important it is to park your car, especially when it’s supposed to sit for a long time, in the right conditions.
The car still comes with the original paint, and while it’s not a perfect 10, the Firebird still looks better than 99 percent of the barn finds we’ve seen lately.
What’s more, the original engine is still under the hood, and according to eBay seller texastimemachine, it still runs and drives properly. This is surprising, to say the least, especially given the time it spent in storage, but on the other hand, it also adds to the value of the Firebird.
As a rare convertible that was born with factory air conditioning, this Pontiac comes with zero rust, the seller explains, so only small touches would be required in terms of metal work. Everything appears to be working, including the lights, the gauges, and the horn.
At first glance, this Firebird doesn’t seem to require more than minor TLC, but of course, an in-person inspection is still recommended to any interested buyer, just to make sure all the details shared by the seller are indeed accurate.
The bidding for the car is currently underway, with the top offer exceeding $25,000. However, a reserve has also been configured, and at the time of writing, it is yet to be triggered.
This 1967 Pontiac Firebird comes to highlight just how important it is to park your car, especially when it’s supposed to sit for a long time, in the right conditions.
The car still comes with the original paint, and while it’s not a perfect 10, the Firebird still looks better than 99 percent of the barn finds we’ve seen lately.
What’s more, the original engine is still under the hood, and according to eBay seller texastimemachine, it still runs and drives properly. This is surprising, to say the least, especially given the time it spent in storage, but on the other hand, it also adds to the value of the Firebird.
As a rare convertible that was born with factory air conditioning, this Pontiac comes with zero rust, the seller explains, so only small touches would be required in terms of metal work. Everything appears to be working, including the lights, the gauges, and the horn.
At first glance, this Firebird doesn’t seem to require more than minor TLC, but of course, an in-person inspection is still recommended to any interested buyer, just to make sure all the details shared by the seller are indeed accurate.
The bidding for the car is currently underway, with the top offer exceeding $25,000. However, a reserve has also been configured, and at the time of writing, it is yet to be triggered.