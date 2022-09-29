Man Drinks, Drives the Wrong Way on High-Speed Road, Hits 4 Vehicles, Blames Waze

More on this:

1 The Best Waze Alternatives in 2022

2 Drivers Told to Use Google Maps and Waze to Reduce Fuel Consumption

3 What You Need to Know If You Use Waze on an iPhone 14 Pro

4 New Waze Update Launches for iPhone and CarPlay Users, Here’s What’s New

5 Waze Gets New Voice Navigation to Prepare for the Return to Work