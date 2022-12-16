This 1965 Dodge Coronet 440 Is All-Original, All-Untouched, and All-Unrestored

Born in 1965, the fifth-generation Coronet was originally offered in multiple trim levels, including the Coronet 440 and the Coronet 500.
With sales getting close to 210,000 units, it was one of the best years for this Dodge nameplate, especially given the car was originally discontinued after the 1959 model year.
The return of the Coronet, however, was a well-planned moment. Chrysler used three of its biggest factories (Lynch Road, Los Angeles, and Saint Louis Assembly plants) to build the car, and the lineup was fitted with a wide range of engines just to make sure it was appealing to a large array of customers.
The base unit, for instance, was the 225 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder unit, but the series also included more powerful V8s, such as the 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi. The 318 (5.2-liter), however, was one of the most common choices.
And the same engine is also powering the Coronet that you see in these pictures. Listed on eBay by seller gotham_city_sales, this 1965 Dodge flexes the package that many people, including collectors, are looking for.
It’s a survivor in all regards, so the car is still all-original, untouched, unmolested, and unrestored. The original paint is still there, but it obviously requires some polishing, especially if what you’re aiming for is a perfect condition. The interior also seems to be in decent shape, but the driver’s seat is torn, and the dash pad is cracked.
This Coronet doesn’t seem to exhibit anything other than minor metal issues, so the seller guarantees that what you’ll find during an in-person inspection are none other than small rust spots and no signs of rot. The car is indeed very solid overall, but of course, you should still go check out everything live.
As such an impressive find, this Coronet obviously can’t sell for cheap, so any potential customer should be ready to spend $9,700 for it.
